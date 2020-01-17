When we first saw the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R Concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, our jaws dropped. It still is a gorgeous concept car, one that not only pays hommage to the original 3.0 CSL race car but also points towards BMW’s future. It’s a stunning thing and one that we all wish BMW would actually develop. Of course, that’s never going to happen but we can still dream, can’t we? Making us even more desperate for one is this new video from Supercar Blondie, who actually gets to drive the damn thing.

Most concept cars barely run, never mind actually drive. Typically, they run enough so they can get on and off auto show/concours lawn stands. However, the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage has an engine, gearbox, exhaust system and even a functioning engine fire extinguisher system. It’s all pretty incredible, to be honest. The amount of work and effort BMW put into developing this concept car and making it a functioning car is remarkable.

More importantly, its exhaust sounds incredible. Again, it’s not as if BMW is going to go through painstaking effort to tune the exhaust on a concept car that maybe 10 people ever hear. So this might just be the raw sound of its 500 hp and it sounds absolutely spectacular. Supercar Blondie revs it up quite a bit and its delicious noise never gets old. We so wish every other performance BMW sounded this good. We also wish other BMWs looked as good as the 3.0 CSL Hommage R but that’s a different story for a different time.

She doesn’t just rev it, though. She actually gets to drive it, albeit only about 50 yards in total. It’s not technically a street legal car, so she wasn’t allowed to take it on the road when the video was made. However, she did get to accelerate a bit and slam on the brakes in a straight line inside the facilities grounds. Still, those 50 yards are 50 more than anyone outside of BMW, so she should feel pretty special.

The BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R is one of the brand’s absolute best look concepts of all time. We so wish BMW would turn it into a production car and while BMW execs entertain her idea of buying one, it’s never going to be made. Unfortunately. I’d mortgage my house just to hear it everyday.

