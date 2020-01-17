2020 4 Series Won’t Debut in Geneva — BMW i4 Concept Will Instead

Following a recent report, we speculated that the 2020 BMW 4 Series would make its official debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. However, after speaking with some of our sources, we’ve confirmed that speculation was, and is, false. The next-generation of BMW 4 Series won’t debut in Geneva. Instead, something even more important will finally show its face in the world capital of watches and chocolate — the BMW i4 Concept.

That’s right, it’s finally happening. Someone cue the Ron Paul gif. We’re finally going to see the BMW i4, or as close a concept as we’re going to get, in just a few months.

According to our sources, the BMW i4 Concept will make its official worldwide debut in Geneva and it will be an actualy production car concept, not just a Vision design experiment. This will actually act as a prelude to the final production car. From what we understand, whatever its design ends up being will be very similar to the production car it eventually becomes. So expect a very production-ready concept, with its only far-out styling being the lack of door handles or funky side mirrors. Everything else should be relatively road-legal. Think BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept, Concept 4 and Concept i3.

While the BMW i4 has yet to be officially revealed, we do have some preliminary specs, straight from Bavaria. When it debuts, the i4 will have a maximum range of around 373 miles, from an 80 kWh battery and 150 kW charging capabilities. It’s also said that it will be able to charge, at the 150 kW rate, 62 miles of range in only six minutes. That will be a fun stat change in the future, have fast it can charge from 0-60.

It should be quick to do a 0-60 mph sprint, too. BMW is claiming the i4 will do it in just over four seconds, which is fast for a four-door electric luxury sedan with 373 miles of range.

We were initially very excited about seeing the 4 Series debut in Geneva, funky grilles at all. Now, though, we’re even more excited to learn that it won’t, as it means we’ll be seeing the far more interesting and important BMW i4. Keep a close eye on Geneva.