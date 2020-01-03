Albert Biermann and Hyundai N might make a Cayman-fighter

For years, BMW fans have been begging BMW’s M Division for a bespoke sports car, something not based on an existing BMW product. While we’ll be getting a bespoke M model soon enough, it’s likely to be in the form of an X8 SUV, hardly what the fans were asking for. Instead, what they wanted was something more along the lines of the Porsche Cayman or Alpine A110. Rubbing salt in the X8-sized wound is the fact that former BMW M boss Albert Biermann is very much considering building a Cayman fighter of his own… for Hyundai N.

If you haven’t already heard, Albert Biermann, formerly of BMW M, is now the head of Hyundai’s N performance division. Since he’s taken over, both the i30 N and Veloster N (North American market) have been met with extraordinary praise, with the latter winning Road & Track’s Performance Car of the Year ahead of Porsches and McLarens. So Biermann is clearly still very good at making cars go fast.

He also believes that there’s a possibility to take on Porsche, if the timing is ever right. “If I think it’s the right time to make a mid-engined N car that can rival a Porsche, and when we think it’s the right time to make that car, we will make it. It’s that simple. Maybe the powertrain might be a bit different to a conventional Porsche’s, but philosophically there are no limits. As I say, we really are just at the beginning.” Biermann recently told Evo Magazine.

I think BMW fans’ heads would collectively explode if a former BMW M boss finally ends up developing a bespoke mid-engine Cayman fighter, only for another brand. It would be especially frustrating to watch as the M Division — typically an icon of small, lightweight sports cars — pushes a million-ton SUV, while Hyundai takes on Porsche.

Personally, if Hyundai N develops a Cayman-fighter I will be thrilled because it would offer mid-engine sports car thrills at a much lower price point. It would be frustrating that brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz lacked the courage to do so but it still be awesome to see. Imagine that, Hyundai taking on Porsche? These are confusing times, indeed.