VIDEO: BMW Classic wishes us Happy Holidays and Looks Back on 2019

Now that 2019 is about to end, with the near year (and a new decade) starting tomorrow, BMW Classic wanted to not only wish everyone Happy Holidays but also say thank you. It’s been a fascinating year for both BMW and its Classic’s center. Some big events across the globe were held, honoring many of BMW’s most historic cars. Cars like the 2002, 3.0 CSL and even MINI were all celebrated in 2019, marking the end of a great decade for the brand.

In this new video, we get to see a few of those great moments from this past year. For instance, the Goodwood Festival of Speed and 40 Years of the BMW M1 Procar were both celebrated and seen in this new video. Also, the 60th anniversary of the Mini brand was also shown here. What’s interesting about that last bit is that BMW had nothing to do with Mini back in the day, so maybe BMW Classic has little to do with the brand. But it’s nice to see that BMW is proud of Mini’s heritage and is willing to celebrate that as well.

It’s also nice to see the South African BMW community included in this video. As you might already know, BMW SA completely restored a South African motoring icon in the BMW 530 MLE. That car was only developed for the SA market and is a bit of a legend there. While the 530 MLE is shown in this BMW Classic video, we know that it was a big part of this past year for the brand.

The video is short and cool to see, so give it a watch and look back on a year filled with some really cool cars and events from BMW Classic in 2019. Also, look forward to 2020 and the start of a new decade, as more and more cool things are on the horizon.

