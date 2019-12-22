VIDEO: The Smoking Tire finds the BMW M2 Competition frustrating

Of all the current BMW M models, the M2 Competition is probably the most enthusiast-loved. Its 405 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, from an M4-derived S55 engine, power a short wheelbase and rear-wheel drive. So it’s the car that, on paper at least, is the most fun to drive from the Bavarian stable. And from our experience, the M2 is at the very least among the most fun cars BMW currently makes. However, it’s not perfect.

In this new video from The Smoking Tire, Matt Farah drives the M2 Competition on track, as part of Road & Track’s Performance Car of the Year. During that drive, he couldn’t really love the little M2 and actually found it frustrating in a lot of ways. There were a few things he really liked about it, such as the power, the look, the interior and the turn-in. However, he also found the brakes to be frustrating; far too soft of pedal feel and not enough response; and he also found its over-eagerness to slide a bit annoying.

He does admit that he had previously driven the new 992-generation Porsche 911 (which is superb), the all-new mid-engine C8 Corvette and the Lotus Evora, right before jumping into the M2 Competition. So maybe it wasn’t the best light in which to view the Bimmer.

Having said that, his findings aren’t exactly unique to him. The last time I drove the M2 Competition on track, I noticed that it was also a bit too snappy at the back end. Admittedly, the car I drove had the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, so the gearing was a bit different but it was still too snappy in third gear and actually made me uncomfortable driving it quickly. Farah had an open track, with no other cars, and much bigger runoffs than I had and he still felt uncomfortable pushing it because it never felt consistent. I don’t personally remember the brakes being too squishy but I don’t doubt Farah, as I’ve driven M cars with squishy brakes before.

The BMW M2 Competition is a great car, one that’s a blast to drive hard, both on track and on the street. But it certainly isn’t perfect, especially when driven after some genuinely incredible sports cars. I think the M2 Comp could use some aftermarket upgrades to truly be special, such as better brakes and some stickier rubber.

