A Nostalgic Connection: Remembering the E39 M5

The 2023 BMW X7 Facelift in Oxford Green with Tartufo Leather interior brings a refreshing touch of elegance and sophistication to the luxury SUV segment. While green may not be the most exciting color for some, it has a timeless appeal that seems to resonate well with car enthusiasts, especially when featured on BMW models. The Oxford Green paintwork, which has been part of BMW’s color palette for decades, evokes nostalgia for one special M car that immediately comes to mind—the iconic E39 M5.

The 2023 BMW X7 Facelift offers a plethora of intriguing color options, catering to diverse tastes. Apart from the classic Oxford Green, customers can choose from colors like Sparking Copper Metallic, Skyscraper Grey, and Manhattan Green Metallic. These shades infuse the X7 with a sense of individuality and flair, allowing owners to express their personality through their vehicle. And if that’s not enough, the BMW Individual Program has plenty more colors to offer.

The Unique Split Headlight Concept

One of the standout features of the facelifted X7 is its new split headlight design, which represents a bold departure from BMW’s traditional headlight aesthetics. The headlights are divided into two halves: the upper half showcases a modern and slim interpretation of the signature dual-halo BMW design, with two elegant, upside-down hockey stick LEDs. This unique approach sets the X7 Facelift apart from its predecessors and other vehicles in the brand’s history. At the rear, the taillights maintain the classic BMW design language with added depth and darker hues, further enhancing the SUV’s appeal. While the changes may not be drastic, they add a touch of modernity and refinement to the overall appearance.

When it comes to the interior, the 2023 BMW X7 Facelift offers several excellent options, typical of the luxurious experience expected from modern BMW models. The Tartufo Leather interior provides comfort, style, and opulence to its customers.

However, the real gem of the 2023 BMW X7 lineup is the new BMW X7 M60i—the most powerful, expensive, and luxurious SUV offered by BMW to date. Undergoing significant design updates, both inside and out, the X7 M60i now boasts an engine developed by the renowned BMW M Division. While it may not be a full BMW X7M, it comes impressively close.

Unleashing the S68 Engine’s Power

The heart of the X7 M60i is the new S68 engine, a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powerhouse, capable of producing a formidable 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. These figures are on par with the outgoing N63 engine found in the X7 M50i, but the new S68 engine brings notable improvements in terms of refinement, efficiency, and technology. Additionally, the engine features 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, which adds 12 horsepower and up to 147 lb-ft (200Nm) of torque through an electric motor. This blend of power and efficiency allows the X7 M60i to achieve a blistering 0-62 mph sprint in just 4.7 seconds.

The Euro 6d rating of the engine ensures compliance with strict emissions regulations, reassuring customers that the powerful and refined performance of the X7 M60i is sustainable for the long term.

[Photos: @WithoutLimitsMedia / www.withoutlimitsmedia.co.uk /@andrew.barker.bmw / @dicklovettbmw_]