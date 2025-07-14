Do car journalists ever put their money where their mouth is? All the time, we see car journalists say, “You should buy this car!” or “I’d buy this car myself!” But sometimes that’s just a fitting tagline or sage advice that isn’t followed up on. For me though, it was time to buy a new car, and I kept thinking back to one I reviewed last year where I remember saying, “I’d buy this car.”

It was April 2024, and I was lucky enough to have just gotten the keys to a 2024 BMW M340i xDrive in Melbourne Red Metallic. I was doing a review for BMWBLOG about the car and whether it was still relevant six years after the G20-generation 3 Series first went on sale. Not to spoil the rest of this article, but it was still very much relevant.

The One Car Solution for an Enthusiast

Ideally, I would have two cars in my garage. One would be a manual sports car I could take to the track and enjoy a spirited drive in the beautiful canyon roads around Southern California. The other would be an EV or efficient daily commuter I could use to get around for all the driving I do on a daily basis—comfortably and without many problems.

However, the dream of an M2 and an EV got cut short when I switched jobs. Suddenly, the EV I had as a company car was gone, and I was in need of a new commuter car. But the dream of a sports car I could take into the canyons or on a fun road trip still felt so close. With the possibility of moving into a smaller one-bedroom apartment and losing my two-car garage, I needed one car to do everything I was looking for. I needed one car for all of my 50–100+ miles of daily driving, and a car I could take on long road trips and into the canyons for some fun.

The Best Sports Sedan

For decades, luxury sports sedans have been the ultimate go-to for that one-car solution for enthusiasts. They offer all the practicality of a sedan when it comes to form factor while offering elevated levels of performance close to that of a dedicated sports car. While they are not the most efficient or the highest-performance cars, the blend of the two is what makes them such compelling choices for enthusiasts who want a sports car but may not be able to reasonably drive a dedicated two-seat sports car 75 miles a day for years on end while carrying luggage or passengers.

Since its introduction 50 years ago, the BMW 3 Series has long been considered the leader in the sports sedan segment. The G20-generation 3 Series is no exception. Since 2019, the current 330i and M340i (lest we forget the now-discontinued 330e, RIP) have been the benchmark that Audi and Mercedes have attempted to surpass. While some may argue the others offer a slightly more luxurious ride or features, when it comes to driving experience and all-out performance, the G20 reigns supreme. Despite the fact that the other luxury brands have introduced newer models over the past few years, several updates have kept the G20 on top. Specifically, I’m going to focus on the M340i.

What’s New for the 2025 Model Year

For 2025, the BMW M340i (and 330i) have received another update. The first LCI (life cycle impulse) for the G20 came about in 2022 and brought with it the introduction of the new front-end design, iDrive 8.5 with the curved displays, and—for the M340i—a mild hybrid system (although that was technically introduced in the 2021 model year with the B58TU). For 2025, the car now receives another set of updates that are more significant than might first meet the eye.

For starters, there’s the revised interior. Now, iDrive 8.5 is standard, with refined software and a new look. The ambient lighting has changed, along with the updated M Performance steering wheel. A few new colors are on offer, including Arctic Race Blue (previously seen on the 4 Series), and new wheel options like the 1038i and 995M wheels.

The most important change is the introduction of the third-generation B58 engine. Still a 3.0-liter inline-six, it now features both port and direct injection to improve fuel delivery and reduce carbon buildup on the intake valves—a common issue with direct-injection-only engines. The intake manifolds have also been redesigned to allow for more cooling, similar in design to the S58. The electric motor inside the ZF 8-speed transmission has been updated to produce more power and greater efficiency. The end result? To quote James Pumphrey: “More powah, baby.” Officially, it’s rated at 389 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. These numbers, based on numerous dyno runs, are very underrated and much closer to the power at the wheels than at the crank.

The results of these updates are not only a small power bump over the second-generation B58 M340i but also greater efficiency. The mild hybrid system improves stop/start function—now so smooth there’s almost no reason to turn it off (though the button to do so has returned)—and allows the car to coast more effectively. Unlike traditional transmissions that induce engine braking when off-throttle, this setup allows the engine to shut off and the transmission to decouple completely from the driveshaft, essentially gliding in neutral.

Roadtrip King

One of the requirements for my new car was that it had to be good at long-distance road trips. I like to visit friends in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and El Paso. I also wanted something I could drive coast-to-coast—from NYC to LA—in comfort and confidence (and this has absolutely nothing to do with a future Cannonball Run Record attempt).

Shortly after I bought my M340i in January 2025, I took it in for a paint correction, full PPF and ceramic coating, along with ceramic window tint installation. The car was now ready for a cross-country trip to visit my family in Delaware. It was just about perfect for the job. In fact, I kept thinking back to Alex Roy’s E39 M5 he used to resurrect and set the Cannonball Record: 31 hours, 4 minutes from New York to Los Angeles. The G20 M340i is within an inch of the E39’s wheelbase. It’s also nearly identical in power—with almost 400 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. But my rear-wheel drive M340i is over 100 pounds lighter than that M5.

The size, form factor, and efficiency of the car made it one of the best cross-country cars I’ve driven. The B58 happily zips across the country at over 80 mph (with the flow of traffic) while returning nearly 40 mpg. And the conditions weren’t even ideal: temps ranged from 10 to 20°F, with high winds and snowstorms. Typically, cars get their best fuel economy above 60 degrees. So what was my average MPG for the 7,000-mile trip from LA to the East Coast and back?

34.6 mpg.

This wasn’t some hypermiling experiment, either. I hit 37 mpg on the first leg, but a blizzard dropped several inches of snow on the return, shutting down the highway for four hours outside Memphis. That meant lots of idling to keep the heat running, despite the mild hybrid system’s best efforts. I also hit a major pothole and didn’t realize I had a sidewall gash and bulge until 1,000 miles later. Fortunately, the Bridgestone Turanza All Season Run-Flat tires are nearly indestructible. These low-rolling-resistance tires aid fuel economy but still offer decent grip—better than expected, without noticeably sacrificing performance.

The quiet cabin, smooth ride, and driver assistance features made the highway miles fly by. This truly is a car built for the autobahn. I drove from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. in under three days with minimal discomfort. My only complaint? The seats could be more supportive on long hauls. But overall, this is one of the best road trip cars on sale today.

Canyon Carving

Despite how well this car does on road trips and commuting, let’s not forget there’s still an M badge on the back. No, it’s not a full M3—but park it on a backroad and you might second-guess that. The G20 chassis is incredibly stiff, and as a result, this car loves to be pushed hard. The fixed sport suspension is perfect for mountain roads. It’s only slightly stiffer than comfort mode on the adaptive dampers—right where I’d want it. Too stiff on bumpy roads can actually hurt handling, but this setup allows for just enough travel to maintain grip.

There’s some body roll, but I don’t mind it—it helps communicate the car’s limits, letting me modulate brake and throttle to rotate through corners as quickly as adhesion allows.

This car is much faster in the canyons than it looks. The potent powertrain and precise dynamics let it tear through fast sweepers and keep pace through technical corners. It’s capable of running with dedicated sports cars, which is a huge compliment for something that isn’t a full M car. It honestly feels like a Toyota Supra in a tailored suit. I’ve enjoyed drives with track-prepped Miatas, GR86s, older Boxsters, and Civic Type Rs. Saying this car is only good for highway cruising does it a disservice.

The Perfect Car for Me

After spending so much time with the M340i I drove last year—and knowing exactly what I needed in a new car—I knew this was it. It’s fun on a backroad. It’s practical on a daily basis. I can hop in and drive cross-country without hesitation. Sure, other cars may do certain tasks better. But few cars under $90,000 can do everything I want this well.

It’s truly one of the most well-rounded, enthusiast-focused, daily-drivable cars on the market in 2025. The rear-wheel drive sports sedan is a dying breed in today’s SUV-dominated world—and that’s a real shame. This car is brilliant, and every mile I put on it just makes me happier.

My ultimate driving machine.

[Photos: @duhpayway / @jesse.shoots]