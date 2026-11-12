Although the new 3 Series Sedan has abandoned diesel power, BMW's development boss says the upcoming Touring will be evaluated separately, leaving hope for a 320d wagon.

Article Summary Development boss Joachim Post says the company will evaluate each body style individually based on customer demand.

The new 3 Series Sedan (G50) has abandoned diesel engines for the first time since 1985.

The i3 Touring takes precedence, with the fully electric wagon launching in 2027.

BMW caused quite a stir when it unveiled the new 3 Series Sedan without a diesel engine. For the first time in more than four decades, Munich’s popular executive car will no longer offer a version with a name ending in “d.” However, there’s still a glimmer of hope for diesel fans who prefer the more practical Touring.

Speaking to our sister site BimmerToday during the new 3 Series’ premiere in Miramas, France, BMW development boss Joachim Post was asked whether the decision to drop diesel also applies to the upcoming G51 Touring. His response was encouraging, albeit far from a confirmation: “We’ll see. We’ll look very closely at each vehicle individually.”

In other words, BMW isn’t necessarily applying the same powertrain strategy to both body styles. Post explained that the company regularly reassesses which engines make sense for individual models based on anticipated customer demand. He also pointed out that the decision to drop diesel from the 3 Series Sedan shouldn’t be interpreted as a broader rejection of the technology.

Diesel Engines Are Not Dead Yet

After all, the next-generation X5 (G65) and facelifted 7 Series (G70 LCI) continue to offer diesel power, as will next year’s 5 Series facelift and the X7 (G67). The X6 (G66), expected to launch in 2028, should follow suit.

There are several reasons why BMW decided to discontinue diesel engines in the new 3 Series Sedan. Company fleets are increasingly shifting toward electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids as businesses try to reduce their CO2 emissions. The Neue Klasse platform’s sixth-generation eDrive technology has also made electric cars considerably more viable for people covering long distances.

BMW must also consider the economics of offering diesel engines in markets where demand is limited. Outside Europe, particularly in important markets like the United States and China, diesel-powered passenger cars have a small following. Developing and homologating additional powertrain options for a shrinking audience is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

The 3 Series Diesel Is Still Popular In Germany

Still, the decision looks somewhat controversial. As we reported yesterday, diesel accounted for 35.8% of all 3 Series registrations in Germany between January and October. That’s more than one-third of the model’s registrations in its home market, hardly an insignificant number. The current G21 Touring will remain on sale until sometime in 2027, so buyers who prefer a long-roof 3 Series can still get a 318d, 320d, or even an M340d.

There’s another important distinction to make here. BMW hasn’t technically announced a combustion-powered G51 Touring, so Post’s comments shouldn’t be interpreted as confirmation that a diesel-powered wagon is coming. The executive merely left the door open to that possibility.

The Electric i3 Touring Is Launching First

What we do know is that an electric i3 Touring, internally known as the NA1, is on the way. It will join the i3 Sedan as part of BMW’s expanding Neue Klasse family, giving customers a fully electric alternative with the added practicality of a long roof at a lower price than the i5 Touring.

We’ve previously reported that BMW is also developing a conventionally powered 3 Series Touring. Ideally, Munich will offer both versions, giving buyers the choice between gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid power on one side and a fully electric alternative on the other.

While the i3 Touring has already been spied ahead of its 2027 launch, its combustion-engine counterpart isn’t expected to arrive until later in 2028.

Source: BimmerToday