After spending a week and covering nearly 1,000 miles, we gained a comprehensive understanding of the new BMW i5 eDrive40. In this video, we put the latest electric 5 Series through an extensive test drive, focusing on key aspects like range, efficiency, charging, driving dynamics, and of course, its design and technology. So, what’s it like to live with an electric 5 Series, specifically the 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40? Does the electric powertrain make it better? How efficiently does it charge, and what real-world range can you expect on a full charge? These are the questions we’re here to answer.

Entry-Level 5 Series EV

The rear-wheel-drive 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 is currently the longest-range electric 5 Series available. According to BMW and EPA estimates, the range varies between 270 and 295 miles, depending on the wheels. The smaller 19-inch M 936M wheels offer an estimated range of 295 miles, while the 21-inch 954i wheels on my press car reduce that estimate to 270 miles. The vehicle is equipped with a single battery option: an 81.2 kWh usable capacity (over 84 kWh gross). From this, we can infer that BMW’s range estimates are based on an efficiency of 3.3 mi/kWh, or 3.6 mi/kWh with the 19-inch wheels. But did it do better for us? We will see in the video below.

Heavier and Larger Than Ever Before

The BMW i5 is undeniably a substantial vehicle. Measuring over five meters in length, 1.9 meters in width, and with a generous 2.9-meter wheelbase, it shares similar dimensions with the E65 7 Series. It’s also hefty, weighing in at 2,130 kg (4,695 lbs) DIN empty, without a driver. Fortunately, it’s still nearly 200 kg lighter than the i5 M60.

Now, let’s dive into what differentiates the BMW i5 eDrive40 from its M60 counterpart. This model is a single-motor EV, strategically placed at the rear, delivering 335 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. However, engage Boost Mode, and you can access an additional 26 hp, bringing the total to a lively 361 hp with launch control. This results in a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 193 km/h. Using a RaceBox GPS, we tested the 0-60 mph sprint and clocked it at 5.67 seconds, although I wasn’t using high-performance tires. While these figures don’t make it a sports car, they certainly ensure the i5 eDrive40 isn’t lacking in acceleration.

The i5 eDrive40 also offers impressive charging capabilities, thanks to its 205 kW DC charging. In just 30 minutes, you can charge the battery from 10% to 80%. While it’s not as fast as some 800V architectures, BMW claims that the i5’s peak charging speed is achieved quickly and maintains a flat curve before tapering off. We will demonstrate in the video also the charging speed and curves.

So without any further ado, here is the full comprehensive review of this BMW i5 eDrive40!