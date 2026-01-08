Even by BMW’s already expansive luxury standards, some cars sit well outside the normal product roadmap. Built to satisfy a very niche clientele, they slip quietly into history, often remembered only by dedicated enthusiasts. The E38-based BMW L7 is one of those cars — a model whose significance has less to do with sales volume or performance figures, and more to do with what it signaled about BMW’s ambitions at the very top end of the market at the turn of the century. There’s one up for sale in the U.S. on Bring a Trailer, and it’s a solid-looking example that could be perfect for someone wanting to get intimately acquainted with the absolute pinnacle of the BMW lineup in 1999.

About the BMW L7 — and Why It Matters

The BMW L7 is an exclusive extended-wheelbase luxury limousine based on the E38 BMW 7 Series and was produced from 1997 to 2001. It features a 250 mm (10 inches) longer wheelbase than the standard 7 Series “iL” models. The L7 is powered by a 5.4 L V12 engine, the M73, delivering about 326 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with a five-speed automatic, and only comes with rear-wheel drive. But performance was far from the only thing the unique E38 offered. Drivers and passengers enjoyed executive-class amenities — some of which couldn’t be found on any other BMW model. Things like button-tufted leather seats, a fax machine, and a privacy partition made the L7 the quintessential luxury experience. It was primarily sold in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

In the larger patchwork of BMW history, the L7 is as big a deal as its wheelbase suggests. The BMW L7 was one of the earliest projects for then fledgling BMW Individual. While established six years before the L7 came out, the E38 was only the second 7 Series chassis to receive the treatment — and the preceding E32 never got an extended wheelbase model. E38 L7 production is also exceedingly low. Just 899 examples were produced across all the world’s markets.

Exploring This BMW L7

The BMW L7 up for auction has one of the biggest hurdles to L7 ownership already removed, at least in the U.S.: it’s already in the United States. Imported by way of Canada in 2024, the car is finished in elegant Nachtblau Metallic over Champagne leather upholstery. Twenty-inch ALPINA wheels and an ALPINA front lip are additions that complement the car’s color scheme very well. The car has around 57,000 miles on it (92,000 kilometers), and brakes, brake lines, and control arms were recently attended to. The good news keeps coming with this car, too. Most impressively, the self-leveling suspension appears to be functioning. The owner also has a ton of dealer literature to go with the car, including an owner’s manual.

Much of the allure of this car, of course, is the delightful excess in which the rear passengers can ride. The car doesn’t disappoint there, either, coming with a veritable greatest hits of L7 options. Amenities include a VHS player, refrigerator, and footrest in the rear. Double-pane glass insulates, while sun blinds keep the mood right. Predictably, the L7’s cabin is a wonderful place to spend your time — this one appears to be no exception.

Should You Buy It?

Bidding is already heating up with five days remaining on the clock. But it stands to reason that if you want an L7, you simply don’t have many options. Particularly if you’re U.S.-based. As a bit of anecdotal proof, this is the first E38 BMW L7 to land on Bring a Trailer. When figuring out whether a car is worthwhile, there’s usually two factors to consider: rarity and desirability. I think we’ve got our answer to the first one. Considering the epic V12 under the hood, nostalgia-fuel options list, and still gorgeous E38 aesthetics — with some small cosmetic enhancements — we think there’s certainly a case for the latter, too.

You can check out the 1999 BMW L7 auction for yourself and bid. Alternatively, reading through the comments is a nicely condensed education on the car. Regardless, this L7 leaves the marketplace next Tuesday at 11:24 am PST. You can also flip through the gallery below and get a better look at what this special 7er has to offer. The photos in this article are of the actual car — thanks to the seller for providing them!