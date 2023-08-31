The BMW M3 E30 is one of the most iconic and successful sports cars of all time. It was a dominant force in motorsport, winning numerous championships around the world. One of the rarest and most sought-after versions of the M3 E30 is the Roberto Ravaglia Edition. Only 25 Ravaglia Editions were produced, and they were all made exclusively for the UK market.

Roberto Ravaglia and his racing success

They were distinguished by their Misano Red paintwork, distinctive wheels, and body-color painted rocker cover and plenum. Each car also came with a plaque signed by Roberto Ravaglia, who won the World Touring Car Championship in the M3 in 1987 and the European Touring Car Championship in 1988.

The year 1989 saw Ravaglia achieve victory in the DTM series, followed by consecutive triumphs in the touring car championship in his home country of Italy in 1990, 1991, and 1993. His subsequent noteworthy performance in Germany occurred in 1995, marked by a notable achievement: Ravaglia, alongside Marc Duez and Alexander Burgstaller, steered a BMW 320i (E36) to an overall victory in the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Painted in Nogaro Silver metallic

One of the 25 Ravaglia Editions is currently owned by BMW Group UK Classic. This particular car is finished in Nogaro Silver metallic. Even though it was created for the UK market, all 25 units came with a left-hand-drive layout. Power was provided by the familiar 2.3-liter engine “S14” making 212 hp and 230 Nm (169 lb-ft) of torque delivered to the rear axle via a five-speed manual gearbox to mirror the E30 M3 Evolution I.

Inside, the badge also serves as a distinct marker for the significance of the Ravaglia Edition. Despite its limited production of just 25 units, the car is labeled as “065/505,” denoting its place within the larger context of the Cecotto Edition. This Edition encompassed a total of 505 units, including the 25 designated for the British market.

The Ravaglia Edition is a truly special car. It is a piece of BMW motorsport history and a testament to the car’s engineering and performance. It is also a valuable investment, as prices for these cars have been steadily rising in recent years.

[Photos: BMW UK]