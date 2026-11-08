The BMW Group's ultra-luxury brand delivered 508 fewer cars than during the first nine months of 2025, putting it on track for a weaker year.

Article Summary Rolls-Royce delivered 1,069 cars in Q3 2026, an 18% decline compared to the same period last year.

Year-to-date deliveries reached 3,592 units, down 12.4% from the 4,100 vehicles recorded through September 2025.

Rolls-Royce recorded the steepest year-over-year decline among BMW Group's three automotive brands, with BMW and MINI performing better.

It’s safe to say that Rolls-Royce is having a difficult 2026. The British luxury marque saw a substantial decline in deliveries in the third quarter, with the latest figures offering little reason for optimism. Although the BMW Group grew sales in Europe and the United States, Rolls-Royce went in the opposite direction.

According to BMW Group’s latest quarterly statement, Rolls-Royce delivered 1,069 vehicles worldwide between July and September. That’s an 18% decrease compared to the 1,304 cars shipped during the same period in 2025. In other words, the company sold 235 fewer vehicles in just three months.

Unfortunately, the year-to-date picture isn’t much better. Rolls-Royce delivered 3,592 cars between January and September, down 12.4% from the 4,100 units recorded during the first nine months of last year. That’s a difference of 508 vehicles.

2026 Isn’t A Great Year For Rolls-Royce

The decline is particularly noticeable when compared with the performance of BMW Group’s other automotive brands. BMW deliveries fell 6.4% to 1,483,963 units through September, while MINI went against the trend, rising 6.8% to 220,247 vehicles.

Rolls-Royce therefore has the steepest year-to-date decline among the group’s three automotive brands. It also experienced the biggest percentage drop in the third quarter, falling 18% compared to BMW’s 6.8% and MINI’s 2.4%.

It goes without saying that Rolls-Royce isn’t a brand that lives or dies by volume. Unlike BMW or MINI, the Goodwood-based automaker isn’t chasing higher delivery numbers. Profit margins and the value of each commission matter far more to a super-luxury marque than simply putting more cars on the road. Still, an almost 18% quarterly decline and a 12.4% drop through September are hardly encouraging. Even at this end of the market, fewer deliveries aren’t exactly cause for celebration.

An Electric SUV Could Reverse The Sales Slide

Rolls-Royce could get a much-needed boost by expanding its lineup with an electric SUV in 2027. Pictured below in camouflaged prototype form, the new model will give RR a fresh entry point into the increasingly important luxury EV segment while broadening its appeal beyond the V12-powered Cullinan. However, its impact on deliveries probably won’t be fully felt until 2028, when production and customer deliveries have had more time to ramp up. Until then, Rolls-Royce will have to rely on its existing lineup to regain momentum.

Another question hangs over Rolls-Royce now that BMW has relaunched ALPINA as a standalone sub-brand. Munich has made it clear that ALPINA will slot above regular BMW models but below Rolls-Royce, so the two aren’t supposed to compete directly. Even so, some overlap is bound to occur among wealthy customers. Could ALPINA end up stealing a few potential Rolls-Royce buyers? Since the 7 Series G72 isn’t coming out until next year, it’s too early to tell, but BMW now has two increasingly distinct ways of chasing customers with deep pockets. Anyone still craving twelve cylinders under the hood will have to move up to a Rolls, as neither BMW nor ALPINA has plans to revive the V12.