The BMW 7 Series G70 is a car that tends to look the same everywhere you go. Same silhouette, same palette, same options ticked in the configurator. In the executive sedan segment — where the competition is equally uniform — standing out takes more than a color change. German studio LARTE Design has been chipping away at that problem for a while, and their latest build for the G70 760i is probably their most visually specific yet: a full body kit finished in deep violet pre-preg carbon fiber.

The renders tell the story better than any spec sheet. LARTE has matched the violet carbon against a white base car, and the contrast is sharper than you’d expect from a tuning kit. The weave pattern is visible right through the color, which makes it read as a material rather than a finish. Up front, the lip and mirror caps pull focus without overwhelming the 7’s grille design. Out back, the diffuser and spoiler make the rear end look even more impressive. This isn’t a subtle build, but that’s exactly what some customers want.

“The 7 Series is a technically exceptional car,” LARTE says. “Our role is not to improve it — it is to make it unmistakably individual. The violet carbon is not a color choice. It is an engineering decision that reflects a specific standard of ownership.”

That engineering distinction is worth understanding. The violet pigment isn’t painted on, and it isn’t film. It’s worked into the carbon fiber structure during manufacturing, before the parts are autoclave-cured under TÜV-certified conditions at LARTE’s facility in Germany. The color lives inside the material rather than on top of it — which gives it a depth a wrap can’t replicate, along with proper UV stability over time. LARTE claims this is a first for structural color carbon in this vehicle class,

The design logic behind the color pairing is deliberate too. White defines the 7 Series’ architectural volume; the violet carbon is meant to draw attention to specific geometry — the hood line, skirt profile, diffuser plane — rather than making the car louder as a whole. The result, as LARTE puts it, is a car that reads as more precise, not more aggressive.

The kit itself covers seven components: front bumper overlay, side skirts, wheel overlays, trunk spoiler, rear bumper diffuser and integrated brake lights. Everything mounts to OEM points — no drilling, no sensor interference, no issues with BMW’s driver assistance systems. The 760i’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 (544 hp, 750 Nm) is untouched, and factory warranty compatibility holds.

Orders are open globally. LARTE adapts each build individually — carbon shade, component selection and contrast level — with concept renders and a full spec delivered within 24 hours of enquiry. More at larte-design.com.