Article Summary The BMW M240i xDrive ran the quarter mile in 12.6 seconds, a tenth quicker than the 335-hp Toyota GR Supra.

Even tuned to 454 hp, the 5,467-pound Ineos Grenadier came last with a 14.3-second quarter mile.

The newest B58TÜ3 makes 394 hp (400 PS) in the new G65 X5 40 xDrive and the facelifted G70 7 Series 740.

Four cars with BMW’s B58 3.0-liter inline-six went down Carwow’s drag strip, and the lightest one won every time. The Morgan Supersport 400 weighs 1,170 kg (2,579 pounds), ran the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds**, and beat the BMW M240i xDrive, the Toyota GR Supra, and a tuned Ineos Grenadier from both a standstill and a rolling start.

Carwow called the video “World’s greatest engine,” and the line-up makes the argument before anyone launches. BMW puts the B58 in the Z4 M40i roadster and the three-row X7. Toyota built the fifth-generation Supra around it, Morgan fits it to a hand-built British roadster, and Ineos uses it to move a ladder-frame off-roader styled in the spirit of the old Land Rover Defender. The first standing-start run begins around the 2:27 mark, with rolling races at 6:00, 10:30, and 15:15.

Why The Morgan Supersport 400 Kept Beating The BMW M240i

The Morgan and the BMW aren’t far apart on power. The Supersport 400 makes 402 hp (408 PS) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), sent to the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic. The G42 M240i xDrive Coupe makes 386 hp (392 PS) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft), and it has all-wheel drive to help it off the line.

What separates them is weight: the M240i tips the scales at 1,690 kg (3,726 pounds), 520 kg (1,146 pounds) more than the Morgan. That works out to 9.7 pounds per horsepower for the BMW and 6.4 for the Morgan, and no launch advantage covers a gap that size. The M240i’s best quarter mile was 0.8 seconds slower. The Morgan is also the most expensive car here by a wide margin. It’s listed in the UK at £138,883, while the M240i costs around £50,000 in the UK.

How Close Were The BMW M240i And Toyota GR Supra?

A tenth of a second separated them. The M240i’s best quarter mile was 12.6 seconds and the Supra’s was 12.7, and in their head-to-head runs the BMW usually reached the line first. The UK-spec A90 Supra, the mechanical twin of the G29 Z4, makes 335 hp (340 PS) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) and weighs 1,495 kg (3,296 pounds). That’s 9.8 pounds per horsepower against 9.7 for the M240i, close enough that the BMW’s edge most likely came from xDrive putting its power down better at launch, since the Supra sends everything to the rear wheels.

European Supras like this one ran a milder tune than the 382-hp US cars, never mind the 429 hp Toyota gave the Supra Final Edition. A US-spec car, with 47 hp more, would probably have flipped the order.

The M240i in the video runs the latest European spec. Since production of the updated cars started in late 2025, the M240i, M340i, and M440i have used a revised B58 with 13 kW (18 PS) and 40 Nm (30 lb-ft) more than before, helped by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The Tuned Ineos Grenadier Had The Most Power And Still Finished Last

The Grenadier brought the most power to the strip. A stock gasoline Grenadier makes 282 hp (286 PS) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), but this one has been tuned to 454 hp (460 PS) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), more than anything else in the line-up.

It also weighs 2,480 kg (5,467 pounds), and that’s after being lightened from 2,665 kg (5,875 pounds), according to Carwow. Even with the tune, that leaves 12 pounds for every horsepower, and the Grenadier’s best quarter mile of 14.3 seconds put it 2.5 seconds behind the Morgan.

We’d still call it a good showing for the B58. Ineos ships the engine in a deliberately soft state to suit the Grenadier’s off-road brief, and this one makes about 60 percent more power than stock in an SUV whose gasoline version needs 8.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). A 14-second quarter mile from a body-on-frame off-roader is quick, even if it looks slow next to a Morgan.