BMW is sweetening the deal for UK chauffeurs with five years of unlimited-mileage servicing, security features, and replacement cars for the new 7 Series and electric i7.

Article Summary BMW UK launches a dedicated chauffeur program for the 7 Series facelift and its electric i7 twin.

Chauffeurs can access a replacement 7 Series or i7 during warranty repairs to minimize downtime.

Chauffeurs who order the i7 by year's end qualify for a free home charger.

BMW is making its flagship sedan more appealing to professional drivers in the UK with a dedicated chauffeur program. The initiative covers both the combustion-engined 7 Series facelift and its fully electric i7 counterpart. The package combines maintenance, security features, replacement vehicles, and specialized financing to help operators keep their businesses running smoothly.

Luxury sedans aren’t just for executives who prefer to be driven rather than take the wheel themselves. They’re also important tools for chauffeur companies, luxury hotels, and corporate transport services, where reliability and passenger comfort are essential. BMW wants to make life easier for these businesses with a package tailored to their specific needs.

The new BMW Chauffeur Programme brings together six support pillars designed to reduce downtime and simplify ownership. BMW retailers across the UK offer it, and the automaker’s Specialist Sales Channel administers it.

Five Years Of Servicing And A Replacement Car

One of the main benefits is a five-year Service Inclusive package covering unlimited mileage on eligible 7 Series and i7 models. That’s particularly relevant for professional drivers, whose cars can rack up miles much faster than the average privately owned vehicle.

BMW is also including a one-year Security PRO subscription, which provides vehicle tracking, real-time monitoring, driver tag functionality, and direct access to a secure operating center. It’s an extra layer of protection for cars that routinely transport high-profile clients.

The program also addresses downtime. If a vehicle needs warranty repairs, operators can access a replacement 7 Series or i7, or receive support with arranging a hire car themselves. BMW is also highlighting its high-voltage battery warranty, which runs for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

Specialist Financing And A Free Home Charger

The program extends beyond servicing and security. BMW Financial Services UK and ALPHABET have developed funding solutions for participating operators, with options including regulated and unregulated hire purchase, Business Contract Purchase, and Business Contract Hire. Availability depends on the customer’s business structure and circumstances.

BMW will also help participating businesses promote their services through approved chauffeur-focused imagery and support for retailer marketing activities.

Customers choosing the electric i7 receive an additional incentive. Operators who place an eligible i7 Chauffeur Programme order by the end of the year qualify for a complimentary home charging point, provided installation is completed by March.

The program is open to licensed private-hire operators, chauffeur companies, executive transport providers, luxury hotel house-car fleets, corporate and VIP transport operators, and self-employed chauffeurs. Traditional taxi operators are excluded.

For BMW, the strategy makes sense. A 7 Series or i7 used as a chauffeur car faces different demands than one that spends most of its time parked outside an office or private residence. High mileage, predictable running costs, and minimal downtime matter just as much as rear-seat comfort. By addressing those concerns directly, BMW hopes to make its flagship a more compelling business proposition and give professional drivers another reason to choose the roundel’s biggest sedan.

With the ALPINA-badged version set to arrive next year as a fancier take on the 7 Series, the upcoming G72 could be an even better fit for chauffeur duties than its G70 counterpart.