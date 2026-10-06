Article Summary BMW’s worldwide plug-in hybrid lineup spans compact family cars, luxury sedans, wagons, and performance SUVs.

Availability varies significantly by country, with several smaller PHEVs and Touring models absent from the U.S. lineup.

The M5 and XM demonstrate how BMW uses plug-in hybrid technology to deliver performance alongside electric driving capability.

BMW’s electric cars make headlines—especially when the brand electrifies an icon like the BMW 3 Series. But plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are another segment getting a lot of love from shoppers. Last quarter saw a 23.2% rise over last year’s PHEV sales in the United States. It’s not that surprising: rising gas prices, combined with the overall versatility of a PHEV powertrain simply makes more and more sense these days. When you further consider that BMW makes some really good PHEVs, it’s even less shocking. Of course, what you can actually buy depends heavily on where you live: some BMW PHEVs span continents, while others rarely leave Europe. Here’s the worldwide lineup as of October 2026, grouped by model and body style. The countries mentioned are confirmed examples of availability, not an exhaustive list of every national market.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer — 225e and 230e xDrive

BMW’s smallest plug-in hybrid passenger car is also one of its most practical. The 225e and more powerful 230e combine a turbocharged three-cylinder engine driving the front wheels with an electric motor powering the rear, giving this compact MPV all-wheel drive. The taller cabin makes it an appealing family car without moving into an SUV.

Where you can buy it: Primarily Europe, including the UK and Germany. New Zealand, too. Not to be confused with the 2 Series Gran Coupe or 2 Series Coupe, neither of which sport a PHEV model.

BMW 3 Series — 330e and 330e Touring

The 330e takes the familiar sports-sedan formula and adds the ability to handle shorter trips on electricity. Its turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor deliver up to 292 hp in European specification, with rear-wheel drive or xDrive depending on the market. The outgoing G20 remains relevant here; the newly revealed next-generation 3 Series should not be mistaken for a PHEV already in showrooms. Prefer your electrified 3 Series with a tailgate? The Touring offers the same basic four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup in a more versatile wagon body.

Where you can buy it: The sedan is offered in European markets including the UK and Germany, plus markets such as Thailand and New Zealand. The Touring model is primarily offered in Europe. It is no longer part of BMW’s current U.S. lineup.

BMW 5 Series Sedan — 530e, 530e xDrive, and 550e xDrive (and Touring)

BMW offers two distinctly different approaches to its executive PHEV sedan. The 530e pairs a four-cylinder engine with electric assistance, while the 550e xDrive steps up to an inline-six and standard all-wheel drive. With 483 hp in U.S. specification, the 550e is a particularly compelling reminder that choosing a plug-in hybrid need not mean sacrificing performance. Touring models exist in some markets, too.

Where you can buy it: The 530e is offered in Europe and Asian markets such as Thailand. The 550e xDrive reaches Europe, the United States, and Canada. Germany also offers the all-wheel-drive 530e xDrive. Touring models are available in European markets. The big bad M5 Touring, of course, is available more or less internationally.

BMW 7 Series — 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive

Electric running suits the 7 Series’ luxury mission particularly well. Both PHEVs combine an inline-six with an electric motor, with the M760e adding a stronger performance emphasis. China’s M760Le belongs here too: it is China’s designation for the six-cylinder plug-in hybrid flagship.

Where you can buy it: As of the 2026 model year, the 750e spans markets including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Thailand. The M760e is offered in markets including Germany, the UK, and Thailand, while China lists the M760Le. Timing matters: the updated PHEVs launch in November 2026 in the UK. Look for a U.S. model sometime in early 2027.

BMW X1 — xDrive25e and xDrive30e

The X1 PHEVs use a layout similar to the Active Tourer: a three-cylinder gasoline engine at the front and electric propulsion at the rear. Buyers get a compact SUV with all-wheel drive and a choice of power levels, without stepping up to the larger X3.

Where you can buy it: Europe, including Germany and the UK, with the xDrive25e also listed in Australia. Neither PHEV is offered in the current U.S. X1 lineup.

BMW X3 30e xDrive

The X3 30e xDrive brings a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain to BMW’s midsize SUV. Its battery supports up to 90 kilometers, or approximately 56 miles, of electric range on the WLTP cycle. Another notable detail: BMW builds the PHEV at Plant Rosslyn in South Africa for export.

Where you can buy it: Europe, including the UK and Germany, as well as Australia and South Africa. The current U.S. X3 range does not include the 30e.

BMW X5 xDrive50e

The X5 has one of the broadest footprints of any BMW plug-in hybrid. Its inline-six and electric motor deliver 483 hp in U.S. specification, wrapped in the familiar large luxury SUV package. It combines useful electric commuting capability with the performance and long-distance flexibility buyers expect from an X5. The X5 PHEV remains an incredibly versatile vehicle that, arguably more than any other PHEV, clearly demonstrates the positive attributes of the powertrain. The new G65 X5 PHEV starts arriving in showrooms in Q1 2027.

Where you can buy it: Almost everywhere. Markets include the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, South Africa, and Thailand.

BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring

The M5 turns plug-in hybrid technology into a performance tool. Both body styles combine a twin-turbocharged V8 with an electric motor for 717 hp in U.S. specification, while retaining the ability to travel on electricity alone. The sedan delivers the traditional M5 format; the Touring adds a tailgate and considerably more cargo flexibility.

Where you can buy them: Both are offered in the United States, Canada, European markets including Germany and the UK, and Australia. China also lists the M5 Sedan. The Touring’s arrival in North America makes this one of the rare BMW wagons with an international footprint.

BMW XM — Label and 50e

Every XM is a plug-in hybrid, but the engine underneath depends on the version. The XM Label combines a V8 with electric assistance and sits at the extreme end of BMW’s performance SUV range. The XM 50e uses an inline-six, giving selected markets a less powerful—and less expensive—entry point into the same distinctive SUV.

Where you can buy it: The XM Label is offered across markets including the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and China. The six-cylinder XM 50e is available in selected markets including the UK and Thailand; it is not offered in the United States.