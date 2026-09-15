Article Summary The iX5 60 xDrive will be the only version available at launch, with the iX5 50 xDrive and iX5 M70 xDrive likely to follow.

BMW will open the iX5 configurator in Europe on October 8.

With a WLTP range of 845 kilometers (525 miles), the iX5 60 xDrive will have the longest range of any BMW electric SUV.

If you’ve been wondering what the iX5 featured in press photos looks like in real life, you’re in the right place. The first X5 to ditch the combustion engine altogether has arrived at BMW Welt in Munich in a configuration identical to the electric SUV shown in the official images. It has the same Grey Pine metallic paint and M Sport Package, along with the optional 22-inch aerodynamic wheels (1119 M). Just like all new-gen X5s, the split tailgate is gone.

And while the man with the camera wasn’t allowed to hop inside, he did peek through the windows to film the interior. Echoing the iX5

build we saw in the official images when the G65 premiered at the end of June, it has Smoke White leather upholstery. Predictably, BMW didn’t miss the opportunity to install the 14.6-inch passenger screen in the fifth generation of its original SUV.

If you’re curious to see how the dashboard looks without the extra display, we covered it when BMW fired up the configurator for the X5 40

xDrive and 40d xDrive models a few weeks ago. Speaking of customizing the G65, the build tool is about to add three new flavors, including the iX5. Beginning October 8, the fully electric SUV will join the 50e xDrive and M60e xDrive in configurators across Europe.

BMW iX5 Lineup Could Grow

The 60 xDrive is the only iX5 flavor available at launch, but the lineup is likely to expand both upwards and downwards. Nothing is official yet, but rumors suggest BMW plans to add a base 50 xDrive and a hotter M70 xDrive. Down the line, a full-fat X5 M in purely electric guise is believed to crown the portfolio. The no-engine G95 will supposedly share its internal codename with a V8-powered X5 M, with both arriving sometime in 2028.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The initial 60 xDrive has a lot going for it. With a WLTP range of 845 kilometers (525 miles), it has the longest range of any electric SUV from BMW. That’s possible thanks to an enormous 141-kWh battery pack that supports 460 kW charging. At full tilt, the battery takes just 23 minutes to go from 10 to 80 percent. If you’re in a hurry, a 10-minute charge is enough for a 350-kilometer (217-mile) driving range.

BMW iX5 60 xDrive Price

When the configurator goes live, we believe the iX5 60 xDrive will start at €125,000 in Germany, the same price as the M60e xDrive. In the United States, the electric X5 is arriving in the first quarter of next year with a starting price of $81,250, including destination and handling fees.

Also coming next year is a spicy M60 with a V8, while a fuel cell iX5 Hydrogen will follow later this decade. Suffice it to say, there’s still a lot to see from the X5 lineup.

Video: paul_m8 / YouTube