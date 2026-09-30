Article Summary The new BMW 3 Series adopts angular Neue Klasse styling, while the Audi A5 holds its own with smoother, sleeker lines.

BMW’s Panoramic iDrive creates a more open-looking dashboard, while Audi offers a screen-heavy layout with an optional passenger touchscreen.

Entry-level performance is closely matched, but the BMW M350’s powerful inline-six promises a bigger performance advantage.

Audi and BMW have a long-running rivalry. However, with the end of the Audi A4 just a couple years ago, the conversation changes a little bit. The BMW 3 Series now directly competes with Audi A5, which previously could have been considered a step up in segment. Regardless, the newest iteration of the BMW 3 Series is here. That means it’s time to compare it with the best Audi’s got in the compact luxury sedan segment. You guessed it: the Audi A5. Can the G50 remain a dominant force against the boys from Ingolstadt?

Exterior Design

Audi last redesigned the A5 back in 2025, so one might expect the car to look at least a little bit aged. Especially when confronted with the visage of BMW’s future, the Neue Klasse BMW 3 Series. However, it isn’t really the case, and Audi A5 still looks pretty sleek, svelte, and slippery. In fact, from the side, the Audi A5 is a bit more elegant looking than the more squared-off and aggressive G50 3 Series. Of course, spec matters here too; comparing a blacked-out M Sport car with what appears to be Audi’s Luxury line is only so valid a comparison. Either way, both cars look good in their own way, and we’re inclined to call this one a tie. The Audi is longer and wider while remaining just a hair shorter than the 2027 BMW 3 Series. Both automakers offer wheels up to 20 inches in diameter.

Interior Design

Like its exterior, the Audi A5’s interior looks modern despite now being nearly two model years old. That said, screens dominate most of the dashboard, which is a stark departure from BMW’s Neue Klasse approach. The 3 Series cabin immediately looks more spacious by eschewing a driver side gauge cluster entirely. Meanwhile, the passenger side screen in the Audi just makes things even more claustrophobic. Haptic buttons are everywhere in the Audi, and neither steering wheel looks particularly user-friendly at first glance. Overall however, the cabins will likely feel appropriately upscale no matter which one you’re in. Both interiors offer leather and a panoramic glass roof, which might offset the aforementioned claustrophobic feeling in the Audi.

Performance

When comparing the Audi A5 and BMW 330, it’s a close race. The Audi has 13 more horsepower while torque remains identical. Between the two, the 3er is lighter. The A5 also includes all-wheel drive as standard, while BMW offers rear or all-wheel drive options. When we step up to the performance trims, things get a little more complicated. The BMW M350 touts around 75 more horsepower and can scoot from zero to 60 mph nearly a full second quicker than the Audi A5. We think the 3 Series will be more fun and enjoyable to drive, but only time behind the wheel will tell us for sure.

Technology

AI-powered assistants, in-car apps, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and built-in navigation are available in either Bavarian bomber. Notably, the Audi A5 offers a passenger side touchscreen, which BMW hasn’t announced for the 3 Series. Audi also brings some trick digital OLED tail lights to the A5, something that the BMW 3 Series can only gaze at with envy. Otherwise, the two remain fairly close, with similar driver assistance features and comfort options available.

Well there you have it: the 3 Series meets its Audi counterpart. Do you think it retains its crown as king of the compact luxury sedan segment? Credit where it’s due: the Audi A5 holds up pretty well, at least in the exterior design area. We’re not so sure about all those screens inside. Which will you take home?