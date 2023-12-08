BMW made a splash at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon by integrating an oversized kidney grille into its booth at the show. While you and I might have found it over the top, the Bavarian company says the exaggerated grille attracted a lot of visitors. Consequently, the German luxury brand has decided to update the XXL grille for the next edition of the annual event.

The 2024 TAS will take place January 12-14 at the Makuhari Messe convention center located outside of Tokyo. Aside from the look-at-me pair of kidneys, there will be an assortment of M cars. These sporty vehicles will be decked out with M Performance Parts. The lineup will include an M2 with centerlock wheels, an M3 Touring, and the M8 Competition with a Le Mans wrap. Sitting next to these high-performance cars powered by combustion engines will be the i5 M60, an electric M Performance version of the new 5 Series.

To lure in visitors, BMW has created a large M Performance-themed diorama and is going to showcase a bunch of parts you won’t find at a dealer in Japan. There will be talk shows and even a fashion/dance show with apparel from the BMW Lifestyle Collection.

The Land of the Rising Sun represents an important market for BMW, especially when you consider the brand attended the Japan Mobility Show and yet it skipped the Los Angeles Auto Show. The i5 M60 has already made its local premiere since we saw the sporty EV dressed up in Frozen Pure Grey with Shadowline headlights at the event.

Speaking of eye-catching colors on electric BMWs, the iX2 xDrive30 in Fire Red was also at the Japan Mobility Show where BMW brought the regular X2 as well. In fact, the second-generation X2 celebrated its public debut at the event.

Source: BMW