The second-generation iX3 made its first public appearance in Brazil, where the 50 xDrive is the longest-range EV sold locally.

Article Summary The second-generation BMW iX3 made its first public appearance in Brazil at the 2026 Festival Interlagos, where attendees had the opportunity to take the all-new EV for a test drive.

The iX3 50 xDrive is the longest-range electric vehicle currently sold in Brazil, offering up to 570 kilometers (354 miles) of range on a single charge under the local test cycle.

BMW’s first modern Neue Klasse model shared the spotlight with the M4 Competition and M135 xDrive.

The second-generation iX3 has made its first public appearance in Brazil, giving local customers an early taste of the first production model based on the Neue Klasse platform. The electric crossover was the star of BMW’s stand at the 2026 Festival Interlagos Carros, held from August 27 through 30. The timing makes perfect sense, as the iX3 is just about to enter the Brazilian market. During the event, BMW had two examples of the new-era electric crossover available for test drives at the legendary Interlagos circuit.

For now, Brazil only gets the iX3 50 xDrive with a standard wheelbase. The technical specifications should be familiar by now, as this version has been on sale in Europe for about a year. As a refresher, the dual motors deliver a combined 469 horsepower and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft) of torque. The all-wheel-drive EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds, which should be plenty quick for most shoppers.

More importantly, the iX3 has earned the title of Brazil’s longest-range EV. The 50 xDrive is officially rated at 570 kilometers (354 miles) under the country’s PBEV/Inmetro testing procedure. That figure needs some context. The same iX3 has vastly different range ratings depending on the testing cycle used. In Europe, the 50 xDrive can travel up to 805 km (500 miles) under WLTP, while the U.S. version has an EPA estimate of 434 miles (698 km).

The BMW iX3 Is The Range King Among EVs In Brazil

The discrepancy comes down to testing methodology. Inmetro’s procedure is more demanding than WLTP and EPA testing, with the Brazilian cycle designed to better account for conditions such as frequent stop-and-go traffic in heavily congested urban areas. That makes it more relevant for prospective buyers than high range figures that can be difficult to achieve in the real world.

The iX3 hits Brazilian dealers later this month, and BMW is happy to report that it has already enjoyed a “pre-sale marked by high customer demand.” It sits above the iX1 and iX2 in the local EV lineup, alongside the outgoing i4 and below the upcoming iX5. While 570 km might not sound spectacular compared with the headline-grabbing range figures BMW quotes for the iX3 elsewhere, especially in China, the Brazilian certification puts the new electric crossover at the top of the local market.

Although the iX3 was the star of the show, BMW’s Brazilian presence wasn’t all about EVs. The automaker also brought the M135, M4 Competition, and X7 flagship SUV. Additionally, attendees could get behind the wheel of the M2, M3, and M4 for test drives on the historic 2.6-mile (4.3-kilometer) track in São Paulo.