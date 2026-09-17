Article Summary The 2027 BMW 4 Series carries over with few changes, offering 430i and M440i engines across three body styles.

The M440i xDrive Coupe remains the quickest regular 4 Series, while the Gran Coupe offers the most useful cargo access.

Higher prices make the 4 Series a tougher value proposition, though the Convertible remains BMW’s only droptop.

Now two years on from the BMW 4 Series’ official LCI, or mid-lifecycle refresh, you might not expect any substantial changes to the model. You would be correct: virtually nothing changes from last year’s 4 Series. That isn’t really a big surprise or even a bad thing, especially when you consider substantial changes could come to the 4 Series in 2027. Whether you’re considering how to order your next 4 Series or are only now getting around to check out the G22/G23/G26 4 Series for the first time, there’s still a lot to love.

2027 BMW 4 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2027 BMW 4 Series still gives buyers a choice between the 430i’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and the M440i’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. Both are available with rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive in the Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe, and every version uses an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 430i makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That may sound merely adequate on paper, but BMW says the rear-wheel-drive Coupe reaches 60 mph in 5.6 seconds.

The M440i is the one we want. Its B58 inline-six and 48-volt mild-hybrid system produce a combined 386 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. BMW quotes 4.2 seconds to 60 mph for the M440i xDrive Coupe, making it the quickest of the regular 4 Series models. The extra pace is welcome, but the engine’s smooth delivery and willingness to rev remain the better reasons to choose it.

2027 BMW 4 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The 2027 4 Series is impressively efficient for its performance. The rear-wheel-drive 430i Coupe leads the EPA’s current listings at 31 mpg combined, while the six-cylinder M440i Coupe returns a close 30 mpg. The M440i xDrive Coupe earns 29 mpg combined, and the convertibles range from 28 to 30 mpg. All require premium gasoline. The EPA has not yet listed 2027 Gran Coupe figures, but we hazard a guess they’ll stay similarly close to the 2026 model year’s estimates. So, expect the 430i Gran Coupe to achieve a combined 30 mpg. The M440i Gran Coupe should manage approximately 28 mpg overall.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2027 BMW 4 Series cabin carries over with few changes. Glass Controls remain a $650 option, but we’d leave them off the order sheet unless their appearance is a priority. Standard SensaTec upholstery looks and feels good enough that we’d also skip the leather upgrade on a value-minded build. If practicality matters most, choose the Gran Coupe: its four doors make the rear seats easier to reach, and its liftback offers a more useful opening for bulky cargo than the Coupe’s conventional trunk. The two-door 4er is ever so slightly more practical than its principal competitor, the Mercedes-Benz CLE, offering 12 cubic feet of trunk space versus the Benz’s 11 cubic feet.

2027 BMW 4 Series Technology and Connectivity

The 2027 BMW 4 Series still runs iDrive 8.5 with QuickSelect, so the everyday tech is well covered without checking an option box. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice commands, wireless phone charging, and My BMW app compatibility are all available as standard. Buyers who want a richer cabin should look at the Premium Package. On the 430i Coupe, it adds a Harman Kardon sound system, heated steering wheel, remote engine start, and Live Cockpit Professional, which brings a head-up display. Package contents vary by model, so check the equipment list for the specific 4 Series you’re building. Regardless of trim and cost, we think it’s still well worth the money.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

For the 2027 BMW 4 Series, the Parking Assistance Package is an easy option to justify, especially if you regularly squeeze into tight spaces. It adds a surround-view camera with a 3D view, along with Parking Assistant Plus. Sadly, price rises from $700 last year to $800 this year, but it’s still a good add. The Driving Assistance Professional Package remains an expensive and situational choice, but at least it’s no more expensive than last year. its distance and steering assistance can take some of the strain out of highway traffic, including stop-and-go commutes. Standard safety tech includes lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring, which is likely more than adequate for most drivers.

2027 BMW 4 Series Pricing and Production Timeline

The 2027 BMW 4 Series started production in March 2026; end of production is slated for February 2027. Of course, the 4 Series will remain in production for at least a few more years. So there isn’t any real rush to go out and buy the 2027 model year specifically. Pricing moves upwards again this year. The 2027 430i Gran Coupe now starts at $51,200, or $52,550 after the $1,350 delivery fee. The M440i Gran Coupe rises by $700, making the new price after delivery fees $66,450. The M440i xDrive Convertible tops the range, starting at $78,550—a lot of money for a car that hasn’t changed all that much since it was introduced at around $67,000 in 2020. Of course, it tracks with the market. The M440i’s main rival, the CLE 53, starts at $78,850. The other models in the 2027 BMW 4 Series lineup see similar price increases, $600-$700 across the board.

2027 BMW 4 Series: Our Take

The 4 Series is still a good pick for the 2027 model year, but its mission is getting ever increasingly more difficult. The 3 Series already does virtually everything the 4 Series does dynamically, looks a bit better to our eyes, and costs less to boot. Meanwhile, the 2 Series costs less than both, offers two-door appeal, and comes in a more compact package that pays dividends in the twisties. Therefore—pending engine updates scheduled to arrive next year—the 4 Series is actually pretty tough to recommend unless you desperately need a convertible; it’s the sole droptop in the BMW stable these days. We’ve said it before: the 4 Series is, even moreso than other BMWs, a lifestyle choice. But at least it’s easy to love from behind the wheel.