Production starts in 2029, giving BMW and Mercedes three years to dominate the premium electric sedan market alone.

Article Summary Audi delays A4 e-tron to 2029 due to 48-volt architecture integration, giving supply chain partners time to retool components.

BMW i3 NA0 and Mercedes C-Class EQ will operate unopposed in the premium electric sedan segment for three more years.

BMW gains competitive advantage as i3 Touring launches in 2027 and sedan receives mid-cycle refresh before A4 e-tron arrives.

Audi has postponed the launch of its first mass-market electric midsize sedan A4 e-tron to 2029, with production potentially starting in March at the earliest. The delay stems from CEO Gernot Döllner’s decision to integrate a 48-volt electrical architecture into the car from the ground up rather than adopting the standard 12-volt setup outlined for the Volkswagen Group’s SSP (Scalable Systems Platform). That architecture change cascaded through the supply chain—suppliers need to retool components to match the new electrical standard—and pushed back an already-delayed program further than initially expected.

The news, reported by Handelsblatt, leaves the electric sedan segment in a two-car race: BMW’s i3 NA0 and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class EQ own the premium four-door battlefield unchallenged. That’s likely to remain the case for several more years. It’s a gift of runway for both competitors to entrench themselves and for buyers to settle on a favorite before Audi finally shows up.

BMW’s Window Widens

By 2029, BMW will have spent six years living in its own electric sedan future. The i4 Gran Coupé G26, launched in 2021, will be wrapping up its lifecycle and it will be followed by a rumored i4 Coupe. More immediately, the i3 Touring NA1 launches next year and is expected to pull real interest from corporate fleet buyers and practical owners who’d rather have a hatchback than a sedan. Station wagons don’t exist in Mercedes’s lineup for the electric C-Class (the brand chose not to build one), so the Touring is practically unopposed in that body style.

By the time Audi’s A4 e-tron enters showrooms, the i3 NA0 will have already gone through its LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, BMW’s term for a mid-cycle refresh). A refreshed i3 in 2029 could come with updated sheet metal, fresh cabin tech, and potentially stronger battery options.

On the other hand, the 48-volt architecture decision makes engineering sense for the platform’s long-term flexibility—more electrical bandwidth allows for future autonomous features, advanced climate systems, and powertrain configurations that a 12-volt standard can’t support. Döllner’s team is betting that the performance ceiling it creates now will justify three years of additional waiting.

The SUV Counterstrike

Audi isn’t without options in the midsize electric lineup. The Q6 e-tron competes in the sport-utility segment against BMW’s iX3 NA5 and Mercedes’s GLC EQ. Measurements suggest the Q6 lags behind the Munich and Stuttgart competition on range and charging speed—two metrics that rank high on buyer priority lists. BMW’s iX3, which just ramped to a three-shift production schedule at its Debrecen plant to meet demand, and the upcoming iX4 NA7 launching later this year, will have already captured significant market share by the time Audi’s sedan arrives.

Range Keeps Climbing

BMW’s eDrive Gen6 architecture powering both the i3 and iX3 is hitting 912 km (567 miles) of WLTP-estimated range already. The long-wheelbase i3 aimed at Chinese customers achieves over 1,000 km (621 miles) under that market’s CLTC testing protocol. Incremental improvements seem probable across the next three years—a single-motor Long Range variant combining the bigger battery with fewer driven wheels is one obvious path that’d trade performance for endurance.

By the time the A4 e-tron launches, a third-generation i3 refresh or a second-generation iX3 could already be on the horizon. So there will be a clear advantage on BMW’s side. But as always, competition is healthy and we can only assume that Audi will push forward to catch up or even surpass its competitors. [Via Bimmertoday]