Article Summary A US dealer has listed a 2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition at just under $127,000, about $30,000 of it a market adjustment.

The edition stickers at $84,075 with destination and $96,166 fully optioned, with no mechanical changes over a standard manual M2.

A previous BMW M2 Turbo Edition sold for $112,000 on auction websites

A US dealer is asking just under $127,000 for a 2026 BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition, and roughly $30,000 of that number is a market adjustment the store added to the window sticker. A fully optioned Turbo Design Edition costs about $96,166 new, so the ask is quite significant on top of a limited-edition price. For the math geeks, it is close to a third again on a car BMW had already marked up itself.

What Is The Turbo Design Edition

BMW revealed the car at Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta in October 2025. It is a tribute to the 1974-1975 BMW 2002 turbo, the first European production car with a turbocharged engine, and it started production, in extremely limited numbers, in January of 2026. According to our sources, the number of units will be in the low hundreds ad it’s only made for the U.S. market.

Every example is Alpine White with hand-painted BMW Motorsport stripes around the hood and trunk lid, a black power dome carrying the mirrored “turbo” script, a carbon fiber roof with M tricolor striping, a carbon rear spoiler, and turbo badging on the sill plates, the cupholder cover, and the decklid. The mirror-script joke is the same one BMW played in 1973, when the lettering was there so the driver you were about to pass could read it.

Mechanically, nothing changed. The S58 3.0-liter inline-six makes 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual, and there are no other upgrades. BMW quotes 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and a 155 mph top speed, or 177 mph with the M Driver’s Package.

Base MSRP is $82,900 plus $1,175 destination and handling, which comes to $84,075. A standard 2026 M2 with the same engine and the same gearbox is $69,375 with destination. The options list runs to three items: M Carbon bucket seats at $4,500, the M Driver’s Package at $2,500, and the Style 1000M wheels in matte gold bronze at $6,266. Tick all three and the price reaches $96,166, barely under the quicker, more track-focused M2 CS.

The Markup On Top Of A Markup

The Turbo Design Edition asks about $15,000 more than a base manual M2 for paintwork, carbon trim, badging, and rarity. Then add $30,000 on top which is not uncommon in the industry with highly limited cars. But is anyone willing to pay roughly $57,000 over a base manual M2, for a car that is not one horsepower quicker, does not stop shorter, and does not turn in any harder? Tough to say.

At $127,000 you are also about $27,000 clear of an M2 CS, which BMW lists at $99,775 with 523 hp and a chassis to match. A buyer at this price is paying M2 CS money plus a house deposit for graphics. No manual though.

The Auctions Show People Are Willing To Pay A Premium

In August, a Turbo Design Edition with 102 miles, the full options list, and a spare set of 930M wheels was on Cars and Bids and sold for $112,000. Another one with 890 miles is on the same site now with a high bid at $70,000 as of September 13. So essentially, the dealer seems to be asking for auction money since there is likely some room for negotiations.