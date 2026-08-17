Article Summary MINI Rooftop Edition inverts the brand's signature contrast roof, pairing Indigo Sunset Blue Metallic and Melting Silver III Metallic in either direction.

Available only on the Cooper S 2 Door ($39,995) and 4 Door ($40,995) before destination, with the Rooftop package adding $1,595.

It's the fifth of eight U.S. Icon Drops planned for 2026, marking the modern MINI's 25th anniversary; production starts in September, dealer arrivals in October.

MINI is flipping its own signature upside down for the fifth installment of its 2026 Icon Drops campaign, and this time the joke is on the roof. MINI has built an entire identity around the contrast roof, so the obvious move eventually was to mess with it. The Rooftop Edition takes Indigo Sunset Blue Metallic and Melting Silver III Metallic and lets buyers pick which one goes where. One version puts blue on the body with silver covering the roof and mirror caps; the other reverses it. Do that across two body styles and you get four distinct looks from two paint colors, which is a clever way to make a limited edition feel like more than it technically is.

The stripes carry the theme through. Bonnet and rear stripes are color-matched to the roof rather than the body, tying the whole car together instead of just capping it off. It’s a small detail, but it’s the kind of small detail that decides whether a two-tone paint job looks intentional or looks like an accident at the body shop.

Inside, MINI pulled back. Vescin Black upholstery with black knit accents, John Cooper Works sport seats, and the brand’s usual minimalist cabin mean the roof stays the star of the show. That’s the right call. A loud exterior paired with an equally loud interior would cancel itself out.

Both versions are built on the Cooper S, not the base Cooper, so buyers get the turbocharged four-cylinder rather than the three-cylinder in the standard car. MINI didn’t publish separate output figures for this edition, and there’s no indication the Rooftop treatment touches anything mechanical. This is a paint and trim story, not a performance one.

Pricing and What You Get

The 2 Door starts at $39,995 and the 4 Door at $40,995, both before a $1,350 destination charge. That total already bundles in the Iconic Trim with Comfort Package Plus ($4,100 on top of the $32,800 or $33,800 base), the Favoured Style package, 17-inch U-Spoke Grey wheels, power front seats with active driver seat and lumbar support ($1,250), Piano Black exterior trim ($250), and the $1,595 Rooftop Edition content itself. In other words, this isn’t a stripped-down special edition with a cheap sticker package bolted on top; MINI loaded it with most of the options a buyer would want anyway and called the whole build the Rooftop Edition.

The Rooftop Edition is drop number five of eight planned for the U.S. in 2026, following the 1965 Victory Edition, the Red Line Edition, the Paul Smith Editions, and the Heritage Edition. MINI is explicitly borrowing the language of sneaker drops here, scarcity and hype included, and leaning on it hard enough that it’s now a full marketing campaign rather than a one-off special edition.

Production of the Rooftop Edition begins in September 2026, with cars arriving at U.S. dealers in October.