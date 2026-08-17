The Vision BMW ALPINA made its North American debut Friday morning at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering. But the roadshow continued from there. Next, the design study moved to Hagerty House for a series of VIP showings before closing out the week on the concept lawn at the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday. And it was all a calculated marketing move.

BMW gave the Vision BMW ALPINA three distinct audiences in three days. The Quail is where the car had to prove it belonged next to Gordon Murray’s Special Vehicles supercar and the rest of that show field’s hardware. Hagerty House is a quieter, invitation-heavy stop, the kind of venue where BMW can put the concept in front of collectors and press without the crowd noise of a public gathering. Pebble Beach on Sunday is the closing argument, the same concept lawn where the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse also landed after its own run through the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion paddock.

What’s The Story Of The New BMW ALPINA Brand?

The Vision BMW ALPINA first showed publicly at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este earlier this year, and Monterey is its North American premiere. It’s a 5,200 mm four-seat coupe built around a low, raked roofline, a shark nose, and deco-lines applied beneath the clear coat, details BMW says are meant to reward a second, closer look rather than announce themselves from across a parking lot. Inside, the material list reads more like a watch catalog than a spec sheet: full-grain leather, metal surfaces finished with watchmaking techniques, and crystal controls in place of the usual switchgear.

BMW has confirmed a V8, sending exhaust notes out through four tips at the rear, but hasn’t attached a single number to it. It’s widely believed to be the S68, BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo, the same block that already powers everything from the M5 to the Defender OCTA to the outgoing ALPINA XB7 at 630 hp. If that’s what ends up in the production car, ALPINA won’t be short on power.

But of course, it just won’t be the headline. ALPINA spent decades as an independent tuner, known for quieter, torquier alternatives to the M cars parked one showroom over, and BMW’s own messaging around this concept leans hard into comfort and craftsmanship over outright pace, positioning the brand somewhere between BMW and Rolls-Royce rather than chasing M. Whether that character survives the move in-house is still an open question. BMW says the first production ALPINA under its ownership arrives in 2027, based on the 7 Series.