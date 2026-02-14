Article Summary A new Countryman special edition or trim level with an off-road focus is in the works.

MINI's Head of Design Holger Hampf says the rugged Countryman is coming in the next couple of years.

Expect all-wheel drive, a raised suspension, extra plastic body cladding, and all-terrain tires.

The third-generation Countryman is still a relatively new product, having been around for only a couple of years. That likely means we haven’t seen everything MINI has planned for the U25 generation. With production reportedly continuing into the early 2030s, there’s plenty of time for additional variants to expand the lineup.

Case in point, MINI recently introduced a Countryman Rugged Edition in South Africa. Pictured at the bottom, it’s largely a cosmetic package. While it does get General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires and a few accessories, it remains very much the same compact crossover underneath. A more substantial special version aimed at adventure-minded buyers is on the way, according to the company’s Head of Design.

In an interview with Motor1, Holger Hampf revealed plans for a new Countryman flavor with a stronger off-road focus: “One thing that I can point out is the trend of outdoor activity and independence—freedom that the car has always given us. You will certainly see some of that in the next couple of years.”

Although the former Head of BMW Group Designworks didn’t provide details, it’s not hard to imagine what’s coming. Logic suggests the Countryman could spawn a special edition or trim level featuring a raised suspension and additional body cladding. Those all-terrain tires mentioned earlier are likely to be standard, along with all-wheel drive.

Of course, we shouldn’t expect MINI to transform the Countryman into a Jeep Wrangler rival. Even with improved capability off the beaten path, it probably won’t tackle truly demanding trails. After all, this is a unibody crossover that can’t match the off-road prowess of a body-on-frame vehicle.

Still, it’s encouraging to see MINI broadening its horizons by leaning into the off-road space. It wouldn’t be the first Countryman modified to handle tougher terrain. Remember the X-Raid? It was based on the previous-generation model and carried Dakar Rally vibes. These images show a formula that was later reused for a street-legal off-roader derived concept from the current U25.

It remains unclear whether MINI’s parent company, BMW, will introduce an equivalent X1 ready to get dirty. We do know that the BMW Group plans to debut a standalone model, internally known as the “Rugged” project, in 2029. The company reportedly intends to position the three-row SUV, codenamed “G69,” against rivals such as the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It may not be as hardcore as those two, but it should be more capable off-road than any BMW before it.

The BMW Group may be arriving late to the off-road party, but it appears determined to make up for lost time.

Source: Motor1

2026 MINI Countryman Rugged Edition