Article Summary Chassis 10R was McLaren’s first 1996 F1 GTR development car and is one of only two short-tail prototypes of its kind.

The BMW-powered race car was converted for road use by Lanzante and later spent years in Nick Mason’s collection.

RM Sotheby’s expects the historically significant McLaren F1 GTR to sell for more than $35 million in Monterey.

We here of BMWBLOG love the McLaren F1. It’s an incredible piece of engineering and one of the most historically important automobiles in history. But it’s also inextricably tied to BMW. The F1’s Bavarian-sourced power plant aside, McLaren also relied heavily on BMW service centers to keep U.S.-based McLaren F1s in top shape. As a result, the McLaren F1 has sort of an additional honorary title of being a “classic BMW,” of sorts.

Of course, its legacy stretches far beyond just the BMW world. But that doesn’t mean we skip an opportunity to cover a true legend. Today, we’re covering an especially unique McLaren F1. It’s chassis #10R: the first of the “XP” (experimental/prototype) cars and one of a handful of cars initially retained by McLaren for promotional uses. It’s a GTR short-tail model: one of just two of its kind. Then 10R became arguably even more desirable as it moved into the private collection of Nick Mason, drummer for Pink Floyd, a band that is really no stranger to seeing a rare BMW at auction.

Exploring McLaren F1 GTR Chassis 10R

Chassis 10R left McLaren’s Woking, UK facility in December 1995 as the first 1996 F1 GTR. It immediately went into the brand’s collection and received contrasting red and yellow “96 GTR” graphics. While 10R was McLaren’s own car, it still saw some serious track time. It took part in testing for the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans and participated in pre-qualifying for Circuit de la Sarthe. 10R was later one of the first of a total of 16 McLaren F1 GTRs converted to road use by Lanzante Limited.

Though the car’s competition days were over, track time was not a thing of the past for 10R. In 2009, an unnamed journalist found a way to park the car in a field of wheat — an unplanned, off-track excursion that resulted in a “no-expense spared” restoration back at Lanzante’s firm. Following the repairs, the car resumed its relatively leisurely life of show and display. It hung out at Goodwood in 2012, and in 2015 endured a 750-kilometer road rally with five other F1 GTRs. In 2017, the car returned to Goodwood and this time, it was the owner’s turn to leave the track. Mason struck a tire wall and the car went back off to Lanzante. In 2024, the car finally left Mason’s collection in a private sale.

What’s It Worth?

Chassis 10R, the Pop-Art F1, XP LM…many names accompany this iconic F1. And the estimated price reaffirms that: RM, who is auctioning the car, estimates value “in excess of $35 million.” Based on the car’s history and heritage, that isn’t too surprising. Considering the BMW service history F1 sold for $25 million less than a year ago, we’re sure 10R will have no problem hitting the mark. RM auctions the car off in Monterey on Saturday, August 15th. You can check out more pictures and the full listing on RM’s auction page linked below.

1997 McLaren F1 GTR via RM Sothebys

Autocar review of exact car: F1 GTR review