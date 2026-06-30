Previously exclusive to Rolls-Royce before trickling down to the BMW 7 Series, automatic doors are now moving further down the lineup with their X5 debut.

Article Summary For the first time, the BMW X5 is available with optional automatic doors, and you can open/close them from a smartphone app.

A simple touch of the door handle opens and closes the door.

On the inside, a corresponding button is located in the door card.

When the 2027 Audi Q7 debuted earlier this month, we noticed a convenience feature the outgoing X5 G05 lacks: automatic doors. Thankfully, BMW is making things right by offering this option on the new luxury SUV. First seen on the 7 Series G70, it’s now available a segment below with its debut on the new G65.

The fifth-generation X5 is the second BMW Group SUV to get automatic doors, after the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. There’s a sensor integrated into the outside of each door, and all it takes is a single touch of the new winglet-style door handle to open or close it. Naturally, there’s a corresponding button on the inside door panel that serves the same purpose.

You don’t necessarily have to use the buttons to operate the automatic doors. As an old ad for the iPhone 3G said back in 2009, “there’s an app for that.” BMW X5 owners can use the My BMW App to open or close the automatic doors. The app also allows users to choose which doors should open when they approach the vehicle.

Alternatively, voice commands can be used to open and close the doors. Another option is to use the 17.9-inch infotainment system by navigating the menu structure. If you don’t want to bother with any of these methods, simply pressing the brake pedal while sitting in the driver’s seat automatically closes all four doors.

The Automatic Doors Use Radar Sensors For Quicker Operation

Much like the 7 Series facelift, the X5’s automatic doors rely on radar sensors integrated almost out of sight into the front and rear side skirts. BMW claims this setup allows the doors to open and close faster than systems using other types of sensors. Additionally, the radar sensors are better at detecting nearby obstacles and other road users, reducing the risk of an accident.

What if the automatic doors fail? No, you’re not going to be stuck inside the G65. The new X5 features a servo mode that allows the doors to be opened manually. It effectively disables the heavily motorized opening mechanism, allowing occupants to push the door open with very little effort, much like a conventional door.

Automatic Doors Are Part Of A Package In The US

In the United States, the automatic doors will be available as part of the optional Luxury Package. We’ll keep an eye on configurators once they go live to see whether BMW intends to offer this feature as a standalone option in other markets or bundle it into a larger package. Regardless, all X5 models come standard with soft-close doors.

With automatic doors confirmed for the X5, it’s reasonable to assume they’re also coming to the X7 G67 in 2027. We won’t be surprised if they’re also planned for the yet-to-be-confirmed X6 G66, potentially due in 2028.