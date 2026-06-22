BMW is a car company. That should be obvious by now, but I was not aware that BMW was in the pharmaceutical business. A week with the 2026 M2 CS revealed they have created a mechanical substitute for antidepressants. This is not medical advice, but this might actually cure depression. I didn’t feel anything close to that the week I spent driving this car around Southern California.

Production numbers and hype aside, this is a very special car, and I’m happy to talk about what it’s like to just commute with the car, run errands, and take it up to the canyon roads around Los Angeles.

A Special Engine For A Special Car

Let’s get the stats on this car out of the way. The M2 CS comes with a retuned S58, the twin-turbo inline-6 engine that has graced the M2, M3, and M4 of the G80 and G87 generation of M cars, but now it makes 523 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. This is essentially M3 Competition power, now in a shorter and lighter chassis.

Motor Trend tested this exact car I drove at 3,699 lbs. This is over 100 lbs lighter than a “standard” G87. But an M2 equipped with a manual transmission and the $9,000 Carbon Pack comes in around 3,718 lbs when I last tested it a year ago, and that car was also making only 400 lb-ft of torque and about 50 less horsepower, with a much slower-shifting (but fun) manual gearbox.

2026 BMW M2 CS Good More power (523 hp), less weight (3,699 lbs)

Suspension feels sharper but still comfortable

Carbon-ceramic brakes and serious street presence Bad No cupholders, just a weak wireless charging pad

Numb electric steering

No manual transmission option

BMW’s M Division also made a number of chassis and performance improvements outside of the powertrain. The CS sits 8mm lower thanks to some new springs, and revised dampers provide a compliant and stiff ride that is somehow still comfortable enough for daily driving. The engine mounts are from the M4 CSL, and the transmission mounts are from the GT4 race car. The added NVH is noticeable but not terrible, just nice theater.

The front now has 2.1 degrees of negative camber instead of the standard M2’s 1.4. The rear remains at 1.5 degrees of negative camber, and both toe and caster remain unchanged. The car has undergone the Jenny Craig treatment for some fairly significant weight savings.

The wheels are BMW’s forged 826M finished in “Individual gold bronze,” and these wheels save approximately 3.7 lbs per corner for the front 19×9.5″ wheels and 5.6 lbs per corner for the rear 20×10.5″ wheels. Overall, that’s an 18.6-pound reduction in unsprung mass from the wheels alone. Add in the optional carbon-ceramic brakes (new as an option on the G87, as they were previously offered from the factory only on the M3 and M4 Competition) and you can shed another 28.6 lbs of unsprung mass. Overall, this is a 47.2-pound reduction. Remember, every pound of unsprung mass removed has the equivalent effect on acceleration and braking as removing 4-6 lbs out of the body of the car.

The weight savings continue with some bespoke parts for the M2 CS. Beyond the carbon-fiber roof, side mirrors, and bucket seats that save 44 lbs from the standard M2, this car comes equipped with one of the coolest carbon-fiber trunk lids in BMW’s history. This doesn’t just save another 7 lbs; it can actually provide approximately 50 lbs of downforce at around 150 mph. It also has exposed dry carbon fiber visible when you open the trunk, which you’ll probably frequently load up, as its 13.8 cu-ft of space gives this car plenty of practicality to run errands or take on road trips.

Lastly, the interior of the car features a bespoke center console for the CS and CSL models. The entire thing is made of carbon fiber, and it looks spectacular. The weight savings from it alone might not be significant, but it just looks cool. This does, however, lose the cupholders and center console storage bin in favor of a wireless charging pad (more on that later).

The Good, the Bad, and the Great

Here at BMWBLOG, we have already tested the new M2 CS on track. I was given the grueling task of driving it around for a week and seeing if the compromises to this “Competition Sport” model have made it unbearable to drive for anything outside of track days or Cars & Coffee events.

In short: No. This was awesome. But there are some caveats. Some things were surprisingly better about it than I expected, and some annoying things bothered me much more than I anticipated.

The Good: In the Feels

This M2 CS feels raw and alive. This car is exactly how a sports car should feel. Let me explain. The revised suspension is stiffer than the regular M2, but somehow, the revised damper tuning has allowed the car to actually feel more compliant without being harsh.

BMW seems to have listened to people complaining about F-chassis M cars and early G80s, because they have now made suspension tuning that feels confidence-inspiring without upsetting the handling of the car. You can certainly feel every bump. The car gives you the information about how rough the pavement is, but it seems to handle imperfections with one well-orchestrated movement of enough compression to absorb the impact, and just enough rebound to maintain the car’s contact patch without it feeling oversprung.

Whatever they did to the tuning, this team deserves a raise. This was pleasant enough for driving on city streets, but absolutely superhero-making on Angeles Crest Highway.

The raw feeling of this car doesn’t just stop at the suspension tuning. The car has less sound deadening for weight savings, and the steering has been revised for even more sharpness. It’s, unfortunately, as with all electrically-assisted steering, numb. But the precision and speed with which you can point the car in whatever direction you want is incredible.

F-22 pilots don’t complain that their stick lacks the hydraulic feel of an F-4. They simply learn to appreciate the insane capabilities the latest technology has given them to be the fastest, most dominant thing in the sky. Short of $180,000, that is what this car must feel like on a backroad.

The sensation this car gives you when you put all of these newly calibrated systems together is that of a raw sports car with just enough of the edge taken off to make it something you want to drive every day, and enough spice added back in to make you feel alive. There is no denying that you can feel the difference between this and the standard M2.

The Bad: You’ll Take My Cupholders From My Cold, Dead Hands

At first I thought it was just a strange choice to remove the cupholders from the car. Yes, I get this is a track-focused version of the M2, and you probably shouldn’t be putting any beverages in your $112,000 2 Series if you want to keep it in mint condition. However, I am a proud American, and I like to drink my drinks wherever and whenever I go. I found myself frequently walking up to the car and forgetting that I had nowhere to put them if it wasn’t a sealed water bottle, and either drove with one hand (not ideal) or chugged it before getting in.

What’s stranger isn’t just the annoyance of it, but also the reasoning. BMW claims this was to help with weight savings. But then they put in a wireless charging pad. That requires wiring and metal parts to work. Surely that can’t be any less weight than cupholders?

Also, wireless charging pads are one of my mortal enemies in the car design world. Automakers, including BMW, don’t do a great job integrating them into cars. As is the case here, they often let the phone sitting on it slide around too easily, and they take up a bunch of space that could have just been storage. But worst of all, they don’t even really work. Most are only 8W chargers, which might, at best, barely help it maintain a charge if it doesn’t slide off while driving. At worst, it turns into a phone heater.

There are already USB-C plugs for charging your phones. BMW: please take out wireless charging pads unless you integrate MagSafe charging with some cooling built in. (Luckily, that is coming on the Neue Klasse cars.)

Thank you for listening to my rant about a complete waste of interior space that replaced something I would actually use (cupholders) with something that doesn’t work, isn’t lighter, and is, in fact, very annoying. I will die on this hill. The good news? This is the worst thing about the car.

The Great: BMW Aura Defined

You may have already noticed the Blue Velvet paint and the Gold 826M Forged wheels. You might have noticed the carbon bucket seats and a sea of carbon fiber and Alcantara on the interior. You might have noticed that lip spoiler, subtle red on the M2 CS logo, and new grille up front. There is no doubt about it. This car is DRIPPING in cool.

I thought the M5 Touring drew a crowd everywhere I drove, but this was even more popular. People LOVED this car. Anyone who was a car enthusiast knew what it was and wanted to take a picture of it or ask about it. However, it’s not just the looks of the car; it’s the driving experience that backs it up.

This car was totally fine on my daily commutes on the freeways around Los Angeles. But out in some of the mountain roads around the city, this car comes to life. Once you start to push the car a little bit, all of the small changes they’ve made become apparent. Everything feels cohesive. Everything talks to you. The car is a bit of a handful if you’re not careful, but it also keeps taunting you to give it more.

The increased camber and optional Michelin Cup 2R tires give this car an extreme amount of grip and confidence on turn-in. The more aggressive M differential is more than happy to send power to the outside rear wheel and aid in rotation on corner exit. These two little changes make an already fun car into something that is more than happy to turn and change direction.

The brakes aren’t just good. They are violent in how quickly they can bring a 3,699-lb car down to the right speed before turn-in on a corner. They don’t bite too aggressively at first, either; they’ve done a great job getting the carbon-ceramic brakes to modulate progressively, with the right amount of braking input corresponding to the right amount of braking force throughout the pedal travel. If you’ve been to a few driving schools or have some track time, this is a car that rewards good driving technique without pushing newer drivers too much. This car is just a riot to drive on a backroad.

Did BMW Leave Room for an M2 CSL or M2 CS Handschalter?

After spending a week with the car and looking it over, I found that there were a few ways BMW’s M Division could have made the car lighter and even more focused. While 3,699 lbs is great given the car’s power and capability, I couldn’t help but notice how easily they could have shed a lot more weight.

The first easy area to reduce the weight of the car would be the battery. The battery located under the trunk is the standard AGM battery found in every BMW from the M340i to the M2 and M3/M4. Simply switching over to a lithium-ion battery (like I did in my own personal M340i with this exact battery) can reduce weight by 48 lbs or more.

Then there is the exhaust. BMW offers a very cool-looking titanium exhaust that would shave another 18 lbs out of the car, but you would need to order it separately from the dealership and have it installed after taking delivery of your M2 CS.

Lastly, there is the transmission. The ZF 8-speed is, as always, phenomenal. But if you want to make a lightweight, driver-focused car, the 6-speed manual gives you all the joy of rowing your own gears while losing 49 lbs from the automatic. That seems like a win-win as far as what the true mission of this car is, unless you are chasing lap times.

I recently attended the unveiling of the M3 CS Handschalter. The limited-edition M3 CS with a manual transmission was met with huge fanfare and excitement that the brand is keeping enthusiast-based manual transmission cars alive. It’s less powerful than the M3 CS, and no one cared. The fact is, rare performance-focused manual transmission cars have a special place in the enthusiast community. Every time Porsche makes a manual GT3 or limited-edition car, it sells for crazy money.

If BMW wants to take a page from their book and repeat the success of the M3 CS Handschalter, I sincerely hope they will make an M2 CS Handschalter or an M2 CSL. They could also take a page from the Porsche 911 992.2 GT3 playbook and shorten the gearing to compensate for the less power and torque required to deal with the torque constraints of BMW’s current manual S6S-420G gearbox. While the Porsche’s gearing was shortened to compensate for the power loss from meeting stricter EU emissions regulations with OPF filters, the same approach could help offset the power loss from detuning the S58 for the 6-speed manual instead of the ZF 8-speed.

Also, shorter gears mean more shifting. More shifting in a manual is more fun. BMW: feel free to steal my ideas as long as I get to drive the car.

Carrying the Ultimate Driving Machine Flame

I was sad the day they came to pick up the M2 CS. I had such a great time with the car, and it just brought me back to the driving experience of the E46 M3 my dad had when I was a kid. It feels so special. Compared to the already great M2, this is sharper, meaner, more visceral, and sexier. The driving experience exceeds the sum of all of the upgraded parts they’ve added to it.

This car is truly fun and exciting to drive, but it’s just comfortable enough and practical enough that you’ll want to drive it every day. Sure, you could keep it in a garage, and it will hold its value or even gain value over time, but don’t. This is a car that is meant to be driven, and I hope its owners get out and share the gospel of M with other car enthusiasts at Cars & Coffee events.

This car is a manual transmission and two cupholders away from becoming one of the greatest M cars of the last decade. The added price tag is absolutely worth it. If you are one of the 1,000 or so owners of one of these cars coming to the US: consider yourself blessed.

[Photos: jpg.cedric]

2026 BMW M2 CS Exterior Appeal Interior Quality Steering Feedback Performance Handling BMWness/Ultimate Driving Machine Price Point The 2027 BMW M2 CS adds real power (523 hp) and sheds real weight (3,699 lbs), and it shows on a backroad — suspension, steering, and carbon-ceramic brakes all feel sharper and more alive than the standard M2. The catch: numb electric steering, no manual option yet, and BMW removed the cupholders for a wireless charging pad that barely works. Still one of the most exciting M cars to drive every day.

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