Article Summary The MINI Aceman SE targets buyers who find the Cooper too small and the Countryman too large.

Sydney highlights the Aceman’s strengths, including agile handling, compact size, and EV-friendly urban manners.

Limited fast-charging options in Australia show that EV road-trip practicality still depends heavily on infrastructure.

MINI is no longer just about historic rally victories, downtown London, and sporty John Cooper Works models. Besides the cool hot hatch, there’s also a five-door hatchback and the family-friendly Countryman. But the Aceman name often elicits a shrug. We took the latest MINI model — all-electric — for a spin through Sydney.

MINI usually gives its customers a choice. This applies not only to the model range, size, and desired customization, but also to the powertrain. The Aceman is a bit different, as the five-door crossover is only available as an electric version. It’s designed to appeal to customers who find the Cooper too compact and the Countryman too large.

A Familiar Size, A New Role

It’s perfect for an urban family living in a metropolitan area like Sydney. The city of 5.5 million people on Australia’s east coast is known for its quality of life, the famous Harbour Bridge with its view of the Opera House, and the dazzling white Bondi Beach. Perfect for an extensive tour through the city: the MINI Aceman SE.

MINI Aceman SE Good Sharp steering and agile handling make it a natural fit for city driving.

Clever size and packaging slot it neatly between the Cooper and Countryman.

Distinctive design and playful interior details help it stand out. Bad Limited DC fast-charging speed reduces long-distance flexibility.

Some missing comfort and premium features

The infotainment layout could be more user-friendly.

At just under 161 inches long, the blue Aceman SE is about the same size as the first-generation Countryman, which has since grown into a larger vehicle and is available with either an electric or internal-combustion engine, as well as a 4×4 option. The MINI Aceman has been on the market for some time now; it remains unknown to many because it had neither a predecessor nor a major market launch.

Driving through the vibrant Darlinghurst district, past Hyde Park and the barracks there, one becomes acutely aware of the pervasive British influence in The Rocks. The route leads past the impressively green Botanic Gardens to the Sydney Opera House, familiar to many from New Year’s Eve news broadcasts. At midnight, the shell-shaped building transmits images of the Harbour Bridge from the first New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.

City Streets Suit the Aceman

Sydney Harbour is turbulent and considerably more rugged than what one might expect from other major cities. While countless small ferries depart from Warrane Cove, one of the large cruise ships is just arriving at The Squire’s Landing. Hundreds of passengers transfer here from one of the ships to their hotels, enjoying a few more days in Sydney before continuing on to New Zealand or back to Singapore or the Emirates.

The 160 kW / 218 hp MINI Aceman SE silently glides through the Barangaroo district, heading towards the bustling shopping area around Market, Bathurst, and Kent Streets, with views of the Queen Victoria Building and the impressive Town Hall. The numerous sights not only pass by but are also announced on the round 9-inch central display, which could stand to be a bit more user-friendly.

The steering of the compact Aceman is light and impressively direct, and the low center of gravity makes quick changes of direction a joy. 330 Nm of maximum torque ensures that the electric British car quickly finds its place in any parking space. The blue city cruiser attracts attention in front of cafés and shops not only because of its pleasing design and silent running.

Most vehicles in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, are large pickups and crossovers with extensive off-road modifications such as winches, knobby tires, radio antennas, or auxiliary lights, because the Outback is harsh and unforgiving for both people and vehicles. Things are quite different here in the city, where the low center of gravity of the 1.8-ton front-wheel-drive vehicle and the firm overall suspension are a welcome feature.

Charging in Australia Still Takes Planning

The battery pack in the underbody still shows a range of 90 miles, and since the plan is to leave the city tomorrow, a recharge is necessary. The number of charging stations in Australia, even in a metropolis like Sydney, is not comparable to that in Europe. Most electric car owners charge at home, so there are little more than a handful of fast chargers in the overpriced underground parking garages, which quickly cost 15 Australian dollars per hour, or at some gas stations.

Since the destination is North Sydney anyway, the car is topped up at a BP station. 0.64 Australian dollars per kWh, easily paid by credit card. That works. The MINI Aceman SE’s modest maximum charging speed of just 95 kW isn’t much of a problem here, because the charging station only offers 75 kW when a silver Mercedes EQC starts charging next to it.

Bondi, Range, and Everyday Practicality

The short charging stop is made shorter with a snack and an espresso before heading back south on the Warringah Freeway M1 towards the Harbour Bridge. Passing through the characteristically bustling Chinatown, the route continues along rough roads to the city’s east coast, via Oxford Street, Bondi Junction, and Bondi itself, to one of the world’s most famous beaches: Bondi Beach — a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Cruising through the city has a positive effect on overall consumption and range, allowing the Aceman, despite its modest 54 kWh battery pack, to achieve the promised 400 kilometers before the next charging stop. Anyone planning a long drive along Australia’s east coast should not only be aware of the numerous speed cameras but also the limited number of fast chargers. At least on the journey towards the Gold Coast and Brisbane in the north, one is unlikely to complain about the modest top speed. In Australia, despite its small population and expansive size, the speed limit is 110 km/h.

What the Aceman Gets Right — and What It Misses

Customers in Australia are hardly bothered by this, as they’re primarily interested in the Aceman’s design, its spacious interior, and its high level of everyday practicality. The latest MINI model simply offers a bit more than the smaller Cooper without being as large as the Countryman.

What Aceman occupants miss is an electric tailgate, comfort features like heated rear seats, and a premium alternative to the fabric or synthetic-leather seats. A true head-up display is also absent, as are additional instruments behind the steering wheel, where the driver instead looks at a synthetic-leather strap.

However, projectors in the MINI Aceman SE, which starts at 55,445 Australian dollars, display special light graphics in the form of multicolored patterns on the fabric dashboard. The colors and ambient lighting change depending on the selected driving mode.