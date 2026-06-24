Article Summary The 2027 BMW X6 keeps the same 375-hp inline-six and 523-hp V8, but loses the M60i-only Dynamic Handling Package.

Pricing rises to $78,750 for the xDrive40i and $99,450 for the M60i, pushing the V8 model firmly into six-figure territory.

Production continues through December 2027, meaning the G06 X6 will carry on after the next-generation BMW X5 arrives.

Generally, the BMW X6 and its more practical mechanical twin, the BMW X5, run a nearly identical production course. Not so this time around. While we’ll be seeing the new G65 BMW X5 sooner rather than later, the G06 BMW X6 will remain in production for quite a while. Over a year and a half from this writing, actually. The 2027 BMW X6 is already hitting dealer lots, but don’t expect drastic changes from last year’s model. In fact, barring some package changes and price hikes, it’s mostly unchanged. But then, it wasn’t really in need of much.

2027 BMW X6 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

BMW leaves the 2027 X6’s powertrain lineup alone, so the basic choice remains the same: quick or quicker. Every non-M X6 comes standard with xDrive all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The xDrive40i uses BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, rated at 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. It is still the best fit for most buyers, offering more than enough punch for daily use while keeping fuel economy and pricing in check.

The M60i is the emotional upgrade. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, giving the X6 a much harder edge without stepping all the way up to the full X6 M. The six-cylinder model is already properly quick, reaching 60 mph in around 5.2 seconds, while the V8 trims that to roughly 4.2 seconds. That difference is noticeable, but it is not strictly necessary unless you really want the sound, response, and effortless shove of the S68 V8 engine.

One notable 2027 change is the loss of the Dynamic Handling Package, which was previously a $2,200 option limited to the M60i. That package added chassis hardware aimed at making the big coupe-SUV feel sharper and more controlled. Its removal does not fundamentally change the X6’s character, but it does make the M60i slightly less configurable for buyers who wanted the most buttoned-down version short of the X6 M.

2027 BMW X6 Fuel Economy and MPG

The xDrive40i remains the efficiency play in the 2027 BMW X6 lineup. The six-cylinder X6 xDrive40i manages 21 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. That’s an incremental, though unexplainable, downgrade from last year’s mechanically identical model. It achieved 22 mpg city, according to the EPA. Step up to the M60i, and you’ll see an expected fuel-economy penalty. It achieves just 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined. Both models use 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, but there’s really only so much you can do with a vehicle this size. Especially when you’re playing in V8 territory.

Interior and Cargo Space

As with last year, buyers can choose between leather and standard Sensafin upholstery. Leather pricing is unchanged at $1,950. An important shift for the newest X6: remote engine start is no longer a standalone option. So, you’ll need to step up to at least the Premium Package (ZPP; $1,700). A little pricy but at least it includes Live Cockpit Pro and Harman Kardon sound. At the X6’s current price point — more on that later — the $3,400 Executive Package is probably the better value. It adds soft-close doors, glass controls, rear window shades, and a panoramic LED roof. A quick note: despite the U.S. pricing guide for 2027 indicating the return of heated and cooled cupholders (option code 44A) as a no-charge option, it’s a mistake. Expect no changes in other markets.

Practicality — or lack thereof — is unchanged, which means the X6 is useful but not quite as useful as an X5. The standard 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat gives the cargo area some flexibility. Expect 27.4 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up and 59.6 cubic feet with them folded. That is enough room for road trips, luggage, or a reasonably active household, but buyers choosing between an X5 and X6 should be honest about priorities. The X6 gives you the sloped roofline and more dramatic profile; the X5 gives you the better cargo hold.

2027 BMW X6 Technology and Connectivity

BMW added its curved display to the X6 for 2024, and the 2027 model carries that setup forward with little drama. The layout combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, bundling navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice controls, and most vehicle settings into one wide display. The My BMW app also remains useful for remote functions like checking vehicle status, starting the engine, and pre-conditioning the cabin.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Driver-assistance tech remains a major part of the X6 options story. Standard equipment includes the usual BMW safety net, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. We would still steer most buyers toward the Parking Assistance Package, because a 360-degree camera system and automated parking functions are genuinely useful in an SUV with this much width and such a compromised rearward view.

The Driving Assistance Professional Package is more situational. It brings BMW’s more advanced highway assistance features, including lane-centering support, adaptive cruise functionality, and available lane-change assistance. The system works well and makes the most sense for commuters who spend a lot of time on divided highways. Downside: at $2,500, it’s a bit expensive. The X6 is a superb long-distance cruiser without it, so buyers who mostly drive locally may be better served putting that money toward comfort or audio options instead.

2027 BMW X6 Pricing and Production Timeline

Despite little in the way of updates, the 2027 BMW X6 is the most expensive entry yet. The 2027 X6 xDrive40i now commands $78,750 before you tick a single option box, $2,200 more than last year’s SUV. Elsewhere, the X6 M60i swells from $96,600 (last year) to $99,450. Safe to say, the X6 M60i is now strictly a six-figure affair. Shockingly, that means the X6 is still competitively priced. Porsche’ Cayenne Coupe begins at $97,450 for the 2027 model year. Audi’s Q8 starts at nearly the same exact price point, with the SQ8 starting slightly higher at $100,600. Production runs from April 2026 until December 2027. It’s a long run as the 2027 BMW X5 enters an entirely new generation without an immediate X6 counterpart. For global markets, the SUV’s run might extend even longer, perhaps July 2028.

2027 BMW X6: Our Take

It’s arguable that all BMWs are lifestyle statements, but the BMW X6 stands out as a lifestyle statement even among its constituents. Less practical than the X5 with no real performance differentiators, it takes a specific person to really consider the X6. But hey — the world needs extroverts, too. By now you’ve probably decided to either love, hate, or ignore the G06 X6. Nothing in the 2027 model year should sway those convictions.