Article Summary BMW will launch a V8-powered X5 in 2027 as an M Performance model.

It's going to be a pure combustion-engine version with the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 "S68" engine.

The electric iX5 is also getting the M Performance treatment, likely with a dual-motor setup.

We’ve reached the point where we start wondering whether a next-generation model will have as many cylinders as its predecessor. Stricter emissions regulations are strangling gas-powered performance models, forcing automakers to downsize and/or electrify. Thankfully, BMW is bucking the trend by keeping the V8 alive for years to come.

Although the new X5 misses out on eight cylinders at launch, the luxury SUV will eventually be available with a V8 engine. BMW confirms an M Performance version is coming in 2027 with two more cylinders than the regular models. It doesn’t have a name yet, but all signs point to the X5 M60 with an “S68” under the hood.

The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter unit will not be part of a plug-in hybrid system, unlike the smaller “B58” inline-six in the new X5 M60e. Instead, it will remain a pure V8 to echo the X5 M60i. As for power, expect output comparable to that of the electrified M Performance version. The new M60e produces 603 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, or 80 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) more than the outgoing M60i.

Interestingly, BMW is also working on an electric M Performance derivative based on the iX5. Technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery, but we believe it will feature a dual-motor setup. An educated guess suggests it will pack significantly more punch than the regular iX5 60 xDrive. The latter has 570 hp and 805 Nm (594 lb-ft) of torque, but both figures should receive a healthy boost for the M Lite variant.

BMW Is Likely To Make Two X5 M Models

While it’s too early for BMW to talk about the X5 M, we’ve already reported that it carries the internal codename “G95”. It’s likely to launch sometime in 2028 with a choice between V8 and electric power. The ICE version is believed to feature a mild-hybrid setup to comply with increasingly stringent emissions regulations. It’s too soon to say whether the gas-powered X5 M will lose some power to meet Euro 7 requirements, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that happens.

With BMW continuing to engineer the S68 for Euro 7 compliance, it’s safe to say the V8 engine will survive well into the 2030s. Its future in Europe remains complicated since the EU has the world’s strictest emissions legislation. However, Munich is holding on to its largest engine for as long as possible and is even bringing it back to Europe’s 7 Series. The flagship sedan is getting an eight-cylinder M Performance version in 2027, presumably the M760.

Looking ahead, BMW is much obliged to put a V8 in the new X7 G67 (2027) and the X6 G66 (2028). Consequently, we can safely say the Hams Hall factory in the UK is far from done building V8 engines. Even the V12 assembled there still has life left in it, albeit exclusively for the Rolls-Royce brand.