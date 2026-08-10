Article Summary Renderings pair the upper kidney shape from spy shots with a speculative lower intake, since BMW hasn't shown that section yet.

Expect a standalone M grille, yellow X-shaped DRLs, and 3D track lights borrowed from the M Concept Neue Klasse show car.

Four motors and 800-900 hp are expected, with G95 production starting April 2028 at Spartanburg.

BMW let us see just enough of the G95 X5 M’s face last month to know it will not simply wear the iX5’s flat, horizontal kidney. We took those spy shots, the M Concept Neue Klasse show car from Le Mans, and the design language BMW has been rolling out across the Neue Klasse lineup, and built out a fuller picture of what the production X5 M electric might look like. But again, these are simply illustrations and we won’t know exactly what the car would look like until BMW pulls the cover off.

A Kidney With Top Half We Are Confident About

Start with the grille, because that is the detail everyone is going to argue about. The upper section in our renderings is a good guess based on recent spy photos. The camouflaged prototype shows a raised, three-dimensional surround that stands taller and reads more upright than anything on the iX3 or iX5, and we rendered it accordingly. That part BMW has already shown us, whether it meant to or not.

The lower section is where we stopped having spy photos to work from and started making a call. We went with a closed, more traditional kidney shape rather than the vertical treatment BMW used on the regular X5, since the disguise on the prototype’s lower bumper suggested a more conventional outline than the production X5 ended up with.

But we will say plainly that this is our best guess, not a lock. BMW could just as easily send the M version toward a wide, low kidney paired with a separate horizontal air intake below it. Either direction would fit the design language BMW is currently working through.

What we did keep from the spy shots directly is the yellow, X-shaped daytime running light signature. BMW has already confirmed the M Yellow Lights treatment on the X5 M60e, and there is no reason to think the range-topping electric M SUV skips it. If anything, it is the one visual cue BMW seems most committed to carrying across every high-performance variants in the future.

Bumper Details Borrowed From The M Concept Neue Klasse

For the front apron, we leaned on the M Concept Neue Klasse rather than the iX5’s production M Sport Pro package. The concept car’s three-dimensional track lights, mounted in the outer sections of the bumper, are exactly the kind of styling flourish BMW likes to add to their full-on M cars. So we built them into the outer corners of our rendering. The bumper geometry around them is more aggressive than anything currently offered on the X5 or iX5, with sharper cutlines and more pronounced venting, which lines up with what the spy shots showed: noticeably more intakes low on the bumper than the regular iX5 gets, doing cooling duty for batteries, motors, and brakes rather than an engine.

Down the side, we kept the winglet door handles BMW has standardized across the Neue Klasse cars. They are a small detail, but the flush, monolithic surfacing is one of the more consistent threads running through every new BMW EV so far, and there is no indication the X5 M electric breaks from that.

A Rear End That Has to Look Different, Not Just Be Different

Around back, we largely followed the X5’s taillight graphic, since the spy photos do not show enough of the rear lighting to justify inventing a new signature from scratch. What we did change is the graphic slightly, on the assumption that BMW will want the X5 M electric to read as distinct from a regular X5 at a glance. The rear bumper is pipeless, which is the one detail that needs no interpretation at all. There is no engine here to route exhaust through, and the diffuser-style element below the bumper is doing aerodynamic work instead.

How Much Power Is The Question

We left the mechanical story alone, because that part is already reasonably well sourced. Four motors, one per corner, running BMW’s M eDrive control software instead of a mechanical differential. What we don’t know yet is the exact power output but we’re hearing it could be somewhere between 800 and 900 hp. Honestly, we won’t be surprised if BMW pushes that figure into the 900 hp range as well.

For reference, the outgoing XM Label Red makes 748 hp from its V8, so even the low end of that range would make the G95 the most powerful X5 M BMW has built. BMW is not badging it as an iX5 M either. M boss Frank van Meel has already said Garching is keeping the X5 M name on the electric flagship rather than splitting it off with an i prefix, the same approach confirmed for the electric M3.

Production is expected to start in April 2028 at Spartanburg, with the X5 M arriving last in a genuinely crowded rollout that starts with the base iX5, then the M60e, the S68-powered X5 M60, and the iX5 M70, before this one shows up. We will keep updating these renderings as more of the car gets caught testing without camouflage.