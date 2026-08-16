Article Summary The six-speed E60 M5 sold for $156,800, including the buyer’s premium.

The Silverstone Metallic example had covered only 13,329 miles.

The result surpassed other recent low-mileage E60 sales and reinforces the M5’s collector status.

Values for exceptional BMW M cars continue to climb, but this one caught us by surprise. A 2008 BMW M5 equipped with the desirable six-speed manual transmission sold for $156,800 during RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction. That price includes the buyer’s premium, but it nevertheless places this E60 well above the original cost of a new one — and even beyond the starting price of today’s considerably more powerful M5. It also sets, as far as we can tell, a record for publicly traded E60s.

$150K+ For a 20 Year Old M5 — For a Reason

You might have already guessed, but this wasn’t an E60 pulled from the back row of a used-car dealership. The Silverstone Metallic M5 had covered only 13,329 miles when cataloged. Its black Merino leather interior appears similarly well preserved, and the car reportedly remained with its second owner from 2009 until 2023. That owner added approximately 7,000 miles during 14 years, explaining the unusually low odometer reading.

RM Sotheby’s notes that the car rides on a lowered suspension, so it isn’t perfectly factory original. It was accompanied by owner’s books, service invoices, and documentation of a 2023 power-steering service and fluid and filter change. The auction house also specified that the M5 had to be sold to a dealer or an out-of-state buyer because of California emissions requirements. Evidently, none of those niggles worried bidders.

The Manual Makes This M5 Special

Every E60 M5 received one of BMW M’s most ambitious engines. The naturally aspirated 5.0-liter S85 V10 engine produced 500 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque while revving beyond 8,000 rpm. Inspired partly by BMW’s Formula 1 involvement, it gave the otherwise practical sedan a soundtrack and personality no subsequent M5 has replicated. Most markets received the seven-speed SMG automated manual exclusively. However, pressure from American customers convinced BMW to develop a traditional six-speed manual for North America. It was offered as a no-cost alternative, sacrificing some straight-line speed in exchange for a clutch pedal. And, of course, a considerably more personal relationship with the V10.

The manual also removes the complicated and frequently troublesome SMG system from the ownership equation. That doesn’t make an E60 M5 inexpensive to maintain. The S85 remains notorious for potentially costly rod-bearing, throttle-actuator, and electronic issues. But a low-mileage manual example represents the most desirable version of the sedan for many collectors.

The E60 M5 Has Officially Become Collectible

BMW listed the 2008 M5 at roughly $84,000 when new, including destination. Even without adjusting for inflation, this example returned approximately $72,000 more than that at Monterey. It also finished decidedly above ostensibly similar cars. In January, a 3,400-mile SMG car closed at $150,555 on Bring a Trailer. In June, an 11,000-mile 2008 M5 transacted for $132,000 on the same platform. The second result is especially interesting, as that car was a manual transmission car with fewer miles and the very “safe” color of Black Sapphire Metallic. It was also a re-list, having sold for $127,500 four years earlier.

Whether another manual E60 could repeat the result is questionable. This car combined extremely low mileage, good enough colors, limited ownership, extensive documentation, and the right transmission with a high-energy and “bid-friendly” environment: Monterey Car Week. Either way, the results speak for themselves. The best examples of the E60 M5 have graduated to legitimate collector cars. You can view the listing on RM Sotheby’s here. You can also watch our recent review of the E60 M5 below!