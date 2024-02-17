There’s a lot to like about the BMW M5 E34 Touring. Not only was it the first M wagon but it was also extremely rare, with just 891 units produced from 1992 until 1995. It also happened to be the fastest production wagon at its launch and is widely claimed to be the last hand-built M car. Then there’s the engine as the S38B38 was an evolution of the M88 used by the M1 supercar.

There has only been one M5 Touring since the 1990s, the E61, but a third one is coming later this year when the G99 will break cover. Until the hotly anticipated high-performance wagon arrives in a few months, a new walkaround video takes us back to the early 1990s at the origins of the M Touring. This Macao Blue example has been filmed in Munich at the BMW Welt, looking like a time capsule since it’s in pristine condition. Featuring a cream interior, this 1993 example was assembled “to a great extent by hand” in Garching.

Since it’s a pre-1994 car, this is technically a pre-LCI model. The later cars came from the factory with 18-inch wheels whereas this one has a smaller 17-inch set with 235/45 front and 255/40 rear tires. Facelifted vehicles had a widened kidney grille, a beefier front apron, standard adaptive suspension, and compound brakes. In addition, the LCI model came with a six-speed manual instead of a five-speed ‘box. It is believed BMW only made 209 units with the six-speed unit.

The sports wagon comes from the golden era of BMW design when simplicity prevailed. It’s also a relatively small and lightweight car for a top-spec 5 Series Touring since it’s only 4720 mm long and weighs just over 1,700 kilograms. Recently leaked, yet-to-be-confirmed details about the new M5 show it’ll be nearly 5100 mm long and is going to tip the scales at over 2,400 kg in sedan guise.

It’s nearly impossible not to like the E34 M5 Touring, and prices are still at somewhat decent levels, although they’re likely to go up. Bring A Trailer and Cars & Bids both sold 1993 cars for over $52,000 last year, which isn’t a crazy amount given the car’s rarity and special status in the BMW M lineage.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube, BMW Welt / Instagram