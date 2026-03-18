Does BMW’s reveal of the all-electric 3 Series rev up your excitement for the car? Can’t wait to order yours? You’re in luck: you can get one step closer to building yours today. Perusing BMW UK’s landing page for the BMW i3 reveals that order banks are open “from Autumn 2026,” but there’s even more to love. The page allows us to get a look at many of the i3’s color options — inside and out. Although not all 11 colors available at launch are available to showcase, we now get a good look at around half of them.

In the first (title) image, we see some old standards meet a new addition to the BMW palette. M Le Castellet Blue joins two familiar colors. The middle one is, of course, Alpine White — arguably the most iconic BMW paint finish ever. The bottom shows the i3 in Black Sapphire, a nice metallic black that’s showed up on everything from the M3 to the X7 and everything in between. Sadly, we only get a side profile on this “configurator lite.” But its more than enough to let the i3’s good side lines show through.

The batch of colors pictured above isn’t just varying levels of grayscale, even if it might appear that at first. The top color is Space Silver, which looks reminiscent of the elusive Oxide Grey paint that appeared in the BMW catalog just a handful of years ago. Also, lighter than the similarly named Space Grey. Second down is Brooklyn Grey, a flat cement-like color most everyone is likely familiar with by this point. Arguably the most interesting to me is the last color, Eucalyptus Green. The blue-green-grey hue is a great balance of understatement and flash, and I think it might end up being a popular choice.

Sneak Peak at the BMW i3 Interior

The BMW UK website also gives us a great look at the BMW i3’s interior. We have the full range of options available to showcase, although we picked the two most interesting to showcase here: Agave Green bicolor and Castanea bicolor. Both fly in the face of the more traditional picks — Digital White and black. That said, we definitely have to give a nod to the Individual design, which showcases Alcantara (or as BMW calls it, M Performtex) on the seats and blue contrast stitching, giving the cabin a very sporty edge.

Want to see the rest of the interior options, or click through and learn more about the BMW i3? You can navigate to the UK i3 saloon landing page, which you’ll probably find most helpful if you live in the UK. But even if you don’t, there’s lots of good pictures and intel. For example, did you know the i3 can add up to 248 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes? Pretty good, especially when you consider the i3’s 562-mile WLTP range. We look forward to see the i3’s release draw nearer; and we really can’t wait to drive the production car! In the meantime, we’ll be toying with configurators like these.