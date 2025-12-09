As of December 9, 2025, BMW’s Supervisory Board formally announced that Milan Nedeljković, the incumbent Board member responsible for production, will become the new Chairman of the Board of Management (CEO) of the BMW Group — replacing Oliver Zipse. The change takes effect on May 14, 2026.

At 56 years old, Nedeljković brings to the role more than three decades of deep institutional experience at BMW. He joined the company as a trainee in 1993 and has steadily climbed the ranks through a variety of technical and leadership roles. His new CEO contract runs through 2031, signaling long-term confidence from the Supervisory Board.

From Student to Plant Expert — Education and Early Career

Nedeljković studied mechanical engineering between 1988 and 1993 at RWTH Aachen University in Germany and spent time at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He subsequently earned a doctorate in engineering — specializing in forming technology and foundry engineering — from Technical University of Munich (TUM) by 2004.

In 1993, immediately after his studies, he joined BMW as a trainee at the Munich plant — beginning what would become a steady rise through BMW’s production and management hierarchy.

Key Milestones: Roles at BMW 1993–2019

Nedeljković’s progression reflects broad exposure to BMW’s manufacturing infrastructure — from press shops and body shops to full plant management.

1994–1999: Early planning roles in body shop and press shop — mastering the fundamentals of auto-body production.

1999–2006: Leadership assignments at the Munich and Regensburg plants — strengthening operational and managerial expertise.

2006–2010: Head of Painted Body (paint shop) at the Oxford plant of MINI — a role combining technical know-how with brand-quality safeguarding.

2010–2013: Head of Assembly, then Head of Site at the BMW plant in Leipzig — overseeing key stages of vehicle assembly and site operations.

2015–2018: Plant Manager at BMW’s Munich plant — one of the company’s most important production sites.

2018–2019: Head of Corporate Quality — responsible for quality assurance across BMW’s global manufacturing network.

Since October 2019: Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Production — shepherding the company’s global production operations across multiple plants and countries.

Head of Production — Steering BMW Toward Electrification and “Neue Klasse”

When Nedeljković took charge of production in 2019, the automotive industry was already shifting rapidly toward electrification. Under his stewardship, BMW has begun to retool and reorganize its production footprint to align with this new reality. The company will give us some insight into that next year when the new BMW Munich Plant will open its doors to the next generation of electric vehicles.

Key elements of his tenure as production head:

Overseeing the global production network (some 31 production sites across roughly 15 countries, and tens of thousands of employees) with a focus on adaptability, quality, and efficiency.

Leading the shift toward electric mobility, with significant emphasis on the upcoming all-electric “Neue Klasse” — BMW’s next-generation electric-first model family. His appointment as CEO is widely seen as a bet on his ability to deliver this transformation.

Working to reassign and restructure production plants — focusing internal combustion engine (ICE) production at selected locations (e.g., some sites like Steyr and Hams Hall), while converting other plants to EV and “Neue Klasse” production.

Industry commentators note that his blend of operational know-how, engineering background, and long tenure within BMW make him well-suited to guide the company through one of the most disruptive periods in automotive history — as Western automakers face stiff competition from Chinese EV makers, regulatory pressure, and rapid technology shifts.

The decision by BMW’s Supervisory Board to elevate Nedeljković — rather than bringing in an outside “visionary” — speaks volumes about the company’s priorities as of late 2025. According to the board’s statement: he “convinces with strategic foresight, strong implementation skills, entrepreneurial thinking,” and “inspires people with ideas, unites them behind shared values, and motivates them to realize peak performance.”

By choosing a CEO with deep operational and production experience, BMW appears to double down on execution: ramping up EV output, ensuring quality and cost discipline, and delivering on the promise of “Neue Klasse” — all while navigating macroeconomic headwinds such as elevated tariffs, uncertain global demand, and intensifying competition.

Charisma, Technical Credibility, and Leadership You Can See

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet Nedeljković several times at interviews and presentations — most recently during the opening of the group’s new “iFACTORY”-era plant in Debrecen, Hungary. In person, he comes across as a charismatic leader: articulate, technically grounded, and able to explain complex production and electrification strategies in clear, pragmatic terms.

Given the scale and complexity of BMW’s transformation, that combination of technical credibility and leadership presence may prove essential. We wish him good luck in his new role!