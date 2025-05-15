The glory days of the diesel engine are long gone. Sales of oil-burners in Europe peaked in the mid-2010s, when this type of engine held a market share of over 50% in many countries. The latest figures published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association show that plug-in hybrid demand is now nearly on par with diesel. In Q1 2025, PHEVs accounted for 7.9% of the EU, EFTA, and UK market, while diesels captured 8.2% of new vehicle sales.

Regardless of which side you’re on, BMW has both segments covered with the fourth-generation X3. The luxury SUV is offered with four- and six-cylinder diesel engines and an electrified powertrain. New press images highlight the latter, which has been subtly renamed 30e xDrive from the previous-generation xDrive30e.

Automakers typically showcase well-equipped versions of their cars, and this X3 is no exception. The plug-in hybrid crossover is finished in optional Arctic Race Blue metallic paint and rides on 20-inch (1036 M) wheels. Its blacked-out kidney grille with illuminated contouring isn’t standard, nor are the adaptive LED matrix headlights with blue accents.

In the past, blue lighting details signaled laser headlights, but BMW is gradually phasing out that technology. We still remember when the Bavarians raced to introduce the first production car with laser lights, the i8, just edging out the Audi R8 LMX. But I digress.

Interior close-ups reveal how much the X3 has changed. It is uniquely positioned in BMW’s lineup as the only model equipped with iDrive 9 and a rotary controller. It’s also likely the last, as the German automaker prepares to debut iDrive X. When the new iX3 is unveiled in early September, the electric crossover will forgo the traditional dial. The secondary physical control method for the infotainment system is on its way out.

For the Chinese market, BMW has developed a long-wheelbase version of the X3 that offers extra rear legroom. Rear passengers also benefit from a more relaxed seating angle and a thigh support extension. Unfortunately, this “G48” variant won’t be offered in Europe or North America.

Photos: BMW Slovakia / Samuel Zaťko