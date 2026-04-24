Debuting innovative new technology on the newest 7 Series is hardly a change of pace for BMW. However, usually the brand waits until a generation change. Not so with the latest new arrival to the brand, the refreshed G70 BMW 7 Series. Typically, an LCI — or Life Cycle Impulse, BMW-speak for a mid-lifecycle refresh — sees incremental improvements on the stuff that’s already there, rather than pivoting to entirely new concepts. But the touched-up 7er is more “new” than you might notice at first glance. The car pioneers several firsts for both the nameplate and the BMW brand itself.

Dual-Finish Paint

Previously, BMW offered the G70 7 Series in a cool, Rolls-Royce-ian two-paint job. But for the G70 refresh, BMW takes it just a little bit further with what it calls “BMW Individual Dual–Finish paint.” The difference between the old paint? Matte paint covers the bottom half of the car, while the top half has more typical metallic paint. BMW claims “no noticeable transition point where the two finishes meet.” It takes over 20 specialists to complete the 12-step paint process, with portions of the process performed by hand (sanding and taping, for example). The wild paint requires over 75 hours in a paint shop, nearly six times longer than traditional paint. Only the 7 Series can receive the grueling paint job and the process, which took two and a half years to develop, can only be performed at BMW Plant Dingolfing. For reference, the old two-tone paint process took between 10 and 20 hours to complete.

22-Inch Wheels

While 22-inch wheels have been available elsewhere in the BMW lineup for some time now thanks to SUVs like the X5 and X7, the 2027 7 Series marks a first for 22-inch wheels on BMW’s non-SUV offerings. Well, kind of — the M Performance parts catalog technically offers some 22-inch choices and has for some time. The new wheels mean it’s the first time customers can order 22-inch wheels for a BMW without cracking open the M Performance book. Either way, the new 22-inch wheel option sets a high-water mark for the 7 Series nameplate and BMW’s sedan offerings in general.

Largest Touchscreen Yet (Ever?)

We aren’t talking about BMW’s new cockpit screen, which it inherits from the Neue Klasse. We’re talking about the optional Theater Screen in the back seats. The 31.3-inch screen is now a fully-functioning touchscreen; no remotes or knobs needed. It marks the largest touchscreen in the brand’s history by a wide margin. But while we’re on the topic, it’s also somewhat likely that this will be the largest screen in the brand’s history. With the 17.9-inch screen replacing the “dashboard screen” from previous models, it seems unlikely we’ll ever see a screen bigger than the one in the back seat of the 7er. Unless, of course, the next 7 Series offers an even bigger one.

Dolby Atmos Support

Car audio is a niche topic. It’s worth noting, however, that the refreshed 7 Series is the first BMW ever to receive Dolby Atmos support. It isn’t standard — it’s bundled with the 36-speaker, 1965-watt Diamond Surround Sound System — but it’s available. Oddly, the iX3 Long Wheelbase will be the second BMW to receive Atmos support. The latter leans into luxury hard — after all, it’s expressly designed around the rear-seat experience. But the refreshed G70 is technically first. 3D audio channels in the roof and speakers in the front and rear headrests will contribute to the improved aural experience.

Passenger Screen

We left arguably the most obvious first for the last. The LCI BMW 7 Series features a passenger-side display for the first time. The passenger screen is standard, and at 14.6-inches it’s just a bit smaller than the main display. Passengers can stream, play video games, and do more with the screen, all handled by the car’s built-in Wi-Fi connection (if desired). The display also automatically dims if it “detects driver distraction,” so no, you can’t use it to watch TV while you drive.

The 7 Series refresh is a big deal; arguably, one of the most massive LCIs performed to date. But the Neue Klasse design details are just the beginning. It turns out, the G70 introduces a lot of new stuff for the brand in a broader sense. In some ways, that’s BMW staying true to the 7 Series formula. But we wouldn’t have guessed an LCI would bring so many firsts to the brand.