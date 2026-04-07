All-wheel drive: it’s a polarizing topic in the BMW world. After all, BMW’s early reputation was undoubtedly built upon excellent rear-wheel drive cars. All-wheel drive didn’t officially arrive on a Bimmer until 1985 with the E30 BMW 3 Series. This early system — unique from xDrive we know today — fell out of favor in the mid-1990s before BMW gave another run at four-wheeled power. Dubbed xDrive upon its arrival in 2003, it redefined what exactly BMW stood for. Of course, since the system premiered on the first-ever BMW SUVs — the E83 BMW X3 and facelifted E53 X5 — xDrive was arguably just one ebb in the tide of change coming to the brand.

That was 23 years ago, though. Over two decades later, xDrive appears on nearly every model in the BMW catalog. All-wheel drive isn’t just for SUVs anymore, and in fact aids some of BMW’s most iconic cars in achieving extraordinary grip — even in the face of extraordinary power figures. From the modest 3 Series all the way up the ladder to the 7er and beyond, xDrive has arguably made some cars simply better. And these are the best of the best.

BMW 760i xDrive Sedan

We might’ve misled you a bit with that last paragraph, but xDrive isn’t just well-suited for performance. Putting the power down with as little drama as possible also falls into the “luxury” category, too. And to that end, when paired with xDrive and a V8 the G70 generation 7 Series is arguably at its best. The V8 purrs away, emanating 536 horsepower at will while xDrive handles the finer details of power dispersal. Can a case be made that the electric i7 does all of this in a quieter (and hence, more luxurious) manner? Sure. But there’s no sensation quite like dropping the hammer on a V8 7 Series — especially within the warranty period. And they might not be long for the world, making this an experience all the more notable and earning the 760i xDrive a spot on the Top 5.

BMW i4 M50/i4 M60

When the i4 M50 debuted, it shouldn’t have been that big of a deal. Lightning-quick acceleration by way of electron-sourced power was already fairly widespread when the car landed in late 2021. However, I found driving the i4 M50 to be quite memorable; BMW’s dynamism, solid steering, and of course rapid get-up-and-go made it, in my opinion, one of the most complete packages of its day. Today, the updated i4 M60 earns similar accolades, although frankly I haven’t driven one to know firsthand. Either way, xDrive’s presence allows the i4 M50 and i4 M60 to fully abuse its nearly 600 horsepower no matter the road conditions.

ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe

We’ve talked so much about luxury and performance already. Now, meet the crown king of both: the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. It’s the most powerful car we’ve rounded up, and it was very hard to determine where the car sits in the hierarchy of awesome all-wheel drivers. If you somehow are not familiar, the B8 relies on a special ALPINA-tuned twin-turbo V8 churning out 612 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. xDrive ensures all four of those brilliant 20-spoke ALPINA wheels turn in tandem, allowing the car to rip 3.3-second zero-to-60-mph times. Of course, the ALPINA B8 is brilliant in many other ways, too. Its interior stands the test of time in a way newer, iDrive 8 and 9-powered cars likely will not. Its gorgeous rake and modern/classic mashup of a design ensures similarly long-termed aesthetic benefits. Talk about a future classic.

Tie: BMW X3 M40i and M340i xDrive

Granted, one place the aforementioned B8 falls short is general accessibility. Not so for the dynamic duo next on the list. It’s impossible to choose between the two because, ultimately, they’re extremely familiar. Both B58-powered volume-sellers achieve their intended purpose with great aplomb. The M340i xDrive is one of the most versatile sedans ever produced, and similarly one of the best daily drivers you could ask. Assuming, of course, you don’t need the extra space an SUV offers. If you do, though, you’re in luck: the X3 M40i is as near in price as makes no difference and just as wonderful — albeit in different ways — to drive. In either case, xDrive ensures all 380 or so horsepower makes it where its needed most.

Frankly, though, 380 or so horsepower is only middling relative to the heavy hitters elsewhere in our countdown. But, as it turns out, that’s plenty for a good time, especially when you have xDrive handling the tricky part of getting the power down. It also comes with the territory, as the X3 and 3 Series are easily the most accessible cars on the list. New, both were around $60,000 in the U.S., but even good secondhand examples are trading for far less these days. That, combined with generally appealing aesthetics, make them two of the best BMWs anyone can buy today — with or without xDrive.

BMW M5 (F90)

The F90 M5 wasn’t the first M car with all-wheel drive. That honor goes to the original X5 M. However, the F90 M5 fine-tuned and, arguably, perfected the formula. It added functionality, now switchable between all- and rear-wheel drive. Now dubbed “M xDrive,” it included unique software written with M’s priorities in mind. In the real world, it translated to lightning-quick acceleration; to date, the F90 M5 remains the fastest BMW M5 ever. Sprinting from zero to 60 mph in around 2.8 seconds and dispatching the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds, the F90 remains just barely the quickest xDrive-equipped BMW ever, too. That’s to say nothing of the even more serious F90 M5 CS, which theoretically traps even more impressive figures thanks to some weight loss and power gains.

Granted, when the F90 debuted, M xDrive didn’t exactly get a warm reception. An all-wheel drive M5 was, at the time, blasphemy, and could never hold a candle to the “classic” M5 formula, which naturally included rear-wheel drive. Fast forwarding so many years later, you’d be hard pressed to find an enthusiast that doesn’t appreciate the F90 M5 for its incredible — and varied — virtues. Aside from perhaps riding a bit stiff on the street, the car is an masterclass in understanding the BMW M ethos. Its quick, comfortable, capable (though perhaps not most at home) on the track, and great looking. And xDrive is an inextricable part of the formula.

We’ll admit: there are several different vehicles that likely deserve mention, but there’s only room for five. The M240i xDrive coupe is an excellent intermediary while we wait for the M2 xDrive. The X5 xDrive50e is perhaps the quintessential performance hybrid SUV. Although the i4 does much of what the iX does in a smaller, sportier package, the iX does have its own advantages that deserve mention, like superior build quality and comfort. What are your favorite xDrive cars we missed?