The Ultimate Driving Machine. Arguably BMW’s most famous marketing campaign, those four words have come to represent many different things for the brand. While the words have stayed the same, the cars couldn’t be more different. After all, in the strictest of terms, there isn’t much consistency between BMW’s 1975 offerings and what you see on a BMW dealership lot today. But it goes even deeper than that. After all, a lot has changed in the five decades since the tagline sprang to life. Indeed, “driving” has become only one of the many ways we interact with our vehicles. What does it mean to be the Ultimate Driving Machine in 2026?

Ultimate Driving Machine: Early Years

As the most experienced fans among us might already know, the “Ultimate Driving Machine” slogan was birthed from BMW’s need to define itself. Although BMW had been selling cars in the U.S. for nearly 20 years by the mid-1970s, the brand still suffered from a lack of central identity. Each dealership and distributor had independent advertising strategies, leading to a disjointed (at best) or contradictory message. Media, largely, lauded BMW’s vehicles for their performance. So, leaning into performance was a logical choice. Thus, “The Ultimate Driving Machine” came to life.

Unsurprisingly, then, BMW’s hottest 02 Series — and new for 1975, the first-generation BMW 3 Series — quickly established the hallmarks of an Ultimate Driving Machine. Adequate power, communicative steering, sharp handling, and accolades like “Best Sports Sedan in the World” made it easy to quantify, exactly, what made a BMW and what made it the Ultimate Driving Machine. Being the most accessible model in the lineup didn’t hurt. Nor did a requisite smattering of luxury. In its earliest form, the Ultimate Driving Machine tag was fairly self-explanatory.

The Lineup Evolves, a Slogan Shifts

Of course, cars changed rather rapidly. Arguably the biggest change came in the early 2000s, which saw the first BMW SUVs, the X3 and X5. The former was not at all well-received, initially. It was dubbed a “sports car on stilts” that offered a rough ride and fast-wearing tires, excessive weight and inadequate cargo space. The X5, while faring more favorably, was similarly chastised for its “small cargo area” and aggressive suspension. And we wonder why cars have gotten so big. Things got even more complicated with the arrival of xDrive, BMW’s all-wheel drive system. Additional traction, quicker acceleration, and a more planted feeling at-speed were welcome. Added weight and complexity be damned.

Regardless, helped along by the establishment of BMW M vehicles and a growing gap in the smallest and largest cars in BMW’s portfolio, the Ultimate Driving Machine seemed to be best defined by smaller BMW M cars. There are exceptions — cars like the E82 BMW 1 Series, regardless of trim, are hard to deny. However, cars like the E39 M5, E46 M3, and E60 M5 left no questions as far as what it meant be the Ultimate Driving Machine in the early and mid-2000s.

What is the Ultimate Driving Machine in 2026?

Of course, cars like the ones we just mentioned also make the current conversation much more difficult to have. All of those cars boasted interesting — and inspiring — engines. In 2026, it’s entirely possible that the Ultimate Driving Machine lacks an internal combustion engine entirely. After all, it isn’t like EVs are performance slogs. The game has changed, similarly to what occurred in the early 2000s with SUVs.

So maybe the easiest “answer” to the question is looking at what hasn’t changed. The BMW 3 Series is still around; arguably, the M340i is one of best all-arounders no matter what you desire from your car. Performance, practicality, and precision. But then, doesn’t the i4 M50 check all the same boxes while being quieter and requiring less maintenance — arguably a more luxurious ownership experience?

But if the true Ultimate Driving Machine doesn’t rely on combustion engines, what does that say about every single M Series car on sale today? The M3 Touring, to my eyes, makes a strong contender for Ultimate Driving Machine. Unique, performance-focused, and still eminently livable. To that end, what about cars like the 7 Series? Albeit ballooning to massive proportions, it’s still an undeniably effortless way to crush Autobahn miles. What’s more, the X3 and X5 have become true benchmarks in their respective segments. They’re also the best-selling and some of the most accessible models — making them heir apparent to the Ultimate Driving Machine mantle.

I don’t really have an answer. In many ways, BMW has become good at so many things other than vehicle dynamics that it makes it nearly impossible to place your finger on exactly what makes a BMW the Ultimate Driving Machine in 2026. On the other hand, BMWs don’t communicate the way they did 20 years ago. Electrification has ostensibly relegated the famed inline-six to a novelty. What is the Ultimate Driving Machine in 2026? I’m not sure. Maybe you just know it when you feel it.