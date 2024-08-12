The MyBMW app already has a lot of functionality. Remote start, pre-conditioning, route planning, and even getting a fully remote 360-degree look at your car are just some of the functions the handy app offers. BMW constantly supplements the app with updates and improvements, and the latest one is Electric Vehicle Analysis.

What’s in a Name?

We’re not sure about the name, though, considering Electric Vehicle Analysis’ sole function seems to be exclusively designed to sell gas-powered BMW drivers EVs. Electric Vehicle Analysis allows drivers with combustion engines to simulate life with an EV. Drivers first select a model – i4, iX, etc. – in the app, then the app starts crunching the numbers. Once your engine has fired up at least 200 times and covered 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), the app shows you how far you could’ve gone on a full charge with your EV of choice. Electric Vehicle Analysis is functional for ICE-powered BMWs with BMW Operating System 7 or later, and customers must consent to their driving data being used specifically for this analysis.

The simulation uses driving data generated in the My Trips function, allowing a range approximation that will definitely vary depending on how you drive. BMW claims this new app functionality is all about ushering those unfamiliar with EVs away from range anxiety. But it’s crystal clear that it’s also about ushering existing ICE customers towards a BMW dealer to buy a new car. Dirk Wiedmann, Senior Vice President Sales Steering and Strategy, Digitalization, claims that EVs fit into more people’s lives than they realize, and that “they just haven’t tried it yet. Our app’s Electric Vehicle Analysis helps our customers make an informed judgement.”

BMW’s app userbase hovers around 13 million customers total, including MINI drivers. Functions vary from daily usability (like locking an unlocking the vehicle) to neat party tricks you’ll use only a handful of times, like the surround-view function. If you want an easy way to figure out whether or not an EV works for your driving style and commute – and already drive a BMW – this is definitely functionality you don’t want to miss. Just make sure your wallet is ready for what you might discover.