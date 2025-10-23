Consider the X3 to be BMW’s Goldilocks offering. It’s not quite as big or expensive as the larger X5, but it’s a step up from the X1 and X2 in terms of sizing and quality. That’s generally still true with the G45 chassis X3, which BMW introduced just last year. Relatively new to the market as it is, BMW makes no changes to the X3 for 2026. The lack of changes for the model is a tad bittersweet; nevertheless, the BMW X3 remains the driver’s choice in the small SUV segment. You can likely pick one up today — production for the newest model year kicked off in August 2025.

2026 BMW X3 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

All U.S.-spec X3s now come standard with xDrive all-wheel drive, paired with BMW’s excellent eight-speed ZF automatic and paddle shifters. The lineup starts with the X3 xDrive30, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque — enough for a claimed 0–60 mph time of six seconds. Step up to the X3 M50 and you get a turbocharged inline-six delivering 393 horsepower and 428 pound-feet. As usual, those figures (and BMW’s conservative 4.4-second sprint estimate) feel modest in the real world. An M Sport Package is available for the X3 30 xDrive, but it’s purely an aesthetic upgrade.

2026 BMW X3 Fuel Economy and MPG

EPA figures, like the rest of the BMW X3, remain unchanged from last year. The EPA says that the four-cylinder 2026 BMW X3 achieves 27 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, for a combined estimate of 29 mpg overall. The more powerful M50 is no slouch, either. EPA testing indicates 25 city, 30 highway, and 27 mpg combined. Not bad for nearly 400 horsepower and over 4,000 pounds. Mercedes-Benz’s 2026 GLC underperforms (24/32/27), but the Porsche Macan is obliterated; the best mpg you’ll find there is 19/25/21. And that’s from a 2.0-liter four-pot, just like the X3!

Interior and Cargo Space

Inside, there are sadly no changes for 2026. As we made known in our X3 review, overall quality in the X3’s cabin is a bit suspect. We had hoped for a tweak or two to give the SUV a little bit more zest and luxury feeling, but that’s sadly not the case. The good news is that the X3’s indisputably comfortable, and comes standard with heated seats. You can even spec leather — Merino leather is a $1,500 upcharge. We consider the $1,400 Convenience Package mandatory, adding a heated steering wheel, panoramic roof, and more. Be sure to spec rear climate control, too — it’s, inexplicably, not standard and will cost you $200. The 2026 BMW X3 offers 67.1 cubic feet of cargo space total. That’s around the same as the Mercedes-Benz GLC and more than the Porsche Macan.

2026 BMW X3 Technology and Connectivity

The display setup remains the same as ever, featuring a sleek curved panel that merges a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch central touchscreen. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and other core functions come standard. Running BMW’s iDrive Operating System 9 with QuickSelect, the interface feels responsive and easy to navigate, even if you’re stepping away from your smartphone’s ecosystem. There’s still a physical iDrive controller, too.

The optional Harman Kardon surround sound system is now $900, $25 more expensive than last year. Sadly, the base X3 bundles the head-up display with the $3,450 Premium Package, so you’d better be willing to pony up if you want the best technology available. The package itself isn’t a terrible value, adding surround-view cameras, aforementioned HUD, lots of driver assistance gizmos, and more.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2026 BMW X3 comes with all the stuff last year’s model did. That includes Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assistant, and Blind Spot Detection. Park Assistance is no longer a standalone option; you’ll need to order the Premium Package. The $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package bundles Traffic Jam Assistant and offers hands-free driving up to 40 mph. We sampled the tech in our review and it’s probably worthwhile if you’re constantly driving in traffic. Otherwise, skip it.

2026 BMW X3 Pricing

Start price climbs for the 2026 BMW X3 to $50,900 for the 30 xDrive and $65,900 for the M50. A base Porsche Macan starts at $64,600 and the new Mercedes GLC commands $49,550. The X3, in our eyes, is a no-brainer; while the Porsche Macan is arguably better to look at and drive, its incrementally better dynamics and aesthetics don’t warrant a $15,000 upcharge. We’d much rather have a much quicker X3 M50 for that money. We think you would, too.

2026 BMW X3: Our Take

The G45 X3 is far from perfect, but perfect is the enemy of good. The X3 — for its segment and price — is a good pick, largely thanks to its great on-road manners and excellent powertrain. It’s a somewhat common case with BMW; when there’s little changed year-to-year, it’s usually because the initial offering was pretty darn good in the first place. The niggles we have with the X3, primarily surrounding quality and design, are at least partially subjective and shouldn’t prevent you from pulling the trigger on an otherwise extremely competent SUV.