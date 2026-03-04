There is a running joke in world football that Kylian Mbappé can do almost anything on a pitch — score from impossible angles, outrun defenders, carry nations to World Cup finals — but one mundane task had long eluded him: driving himself to training. The Real Madrid and France striker, now 26, had famously never held a driving licence, arriving at Valdebebas each morning via chauffeur while teammates pulled in behind the wheels of their club-provided BMWs. As reported by MARCA, that chapter is now firmly closed. Mbappé has passed his test and is preparing to take on Madrid traffic independently for the first time.

What BMW Will He Drive?

When Real Madrid players received their official vehicles at the start of the season, Mbappé was assigned a BMW i7 xDrive60 — a full-size electric limousine stretching 5.4 meters in length and nearly two meters wide. Built for the back seat, it is whisper-quiet and supremely comfortable, making it ideal for a chauffeur-driven superstar.

But it’s also possible he might opt for a newer electric model. We’ve already seen the Real Madrid squad posing with the BMW iX3 Neue Klasse and the smiles on players’ faces might hint at this new EV becoming a darling at Valdebebas.

The iX3 offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 805 kilometers on a single charge — surpassing the i7 it is replacing, at roughly half the price. Its 400 kW peak charging capability takes the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes, backed by an 800-volt electrical system. Power comes from dual motors producing 469 horsepower, with 0–100 km/h in under five seconds. Mbappé, the current top scorer in both LaLiga and the Champions League, could also be the first member of the Real Madrid squad to receive one — the iX3 having only just arrived on the market.

The Partnership Behind the Keys

The story sits within one of European football’s most strategically purposeful sponsorships. BMW replaced Audi as Real Madrid’s official automotive partner ahead of the 2022/23 season, ending a 19-year relationship after Audi chose to redirect its football investments toward Bayern Munich, in which it holds an equity stake.

The BMW deal that followed is broader than a fleet arrangement: the German brand serves as Real Madrid’s “sustainable mobility partner,” supplying fully electric vehicles to the men’s and women’s football squads, the basketball team, coaching staff, and executives. Every car in the program features a charging socket.

The partnership has also produced joint sustainability initiatives, including the “Rethink The Game” event held at the Santiago Bernabéu, which brought together dialogue on future mobility and social responsibility. For BMW, the exposure is significant — Real Madrid’s global fanbase exceeds 600 million people, delivering reach across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East.