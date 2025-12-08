Like the gas-powered 2026 BMW 7 Series the BMW i7 is very much based on, there’s not much changing for BMW’s electron-fueled range topper, the i7 during its third model year. Although next year’s i7 should see more widespread changes that accompany the model for its LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, what BMW calls its mid-lifecycle refreshes), the 2026 BMW i7 plays it safe. Arguably what’s most important is what doesn’t change: the car’s MSRP sees no increase from last model year. While nothing substantial delineates the 2026 BMW i7 from its predecessors, there’s still a lot to take in.

2026 BMW i7 Electric Motor and Performance

The BMW i7 comes in three different versions. The base car is the rear-wheel drive i7 eDrive50, which offers 449 horsepower. BMW says zero to 60 mph happens in just 5.3 seconds. Next up is the xDrive60, which adds all-wheel drive and dials up the power to 536 horsepower. BMW claims a 4.5-second zero to 60 mph time for that one. At the top end is the i7 M70. With 650 horsepower on tap, it’s no surprise BMW claims that zero to 60 mph takes only 3.5 seconds. The M70 also gets painted brake calipers and M Sport design and wheels.

2026 BMW i7 Charging and Range

Hooked up to a high-power DC fast charger, the six-figure sedan can pick up roughly 80–90 miles of driving range in about 12 minutes. Use a lower-output 125A/50 kW DC charger and you’re looking at an extra 20–30 minutes to accomplish the same. At home, a BMW Wallbox adds around 90 miles in roughly three hours. Aiding with charging endeavors — especially if you’re new to EVs — is a promotional 2,000-kWh charging credit from Electrify America that comes with every new 2026 BMW i7.

BMW equips the i7 with a 101.7-kWh battery pack. The brand claims the core i7 model delivers up to 314 miles on a full charge. The xDrive60 variant trims that estimate slightly to 311 miles, while the high-performance M70 drops it further to 285 miles. As with all EVs, wheel selection also affects range. For instance, opting for 20-inch wheels on the i7 xDrive60 reduces the expected figure to about 296 miles, while 21-inchers bring range to 308 miles.

Interior and Cargo Space

As with all BMW 7 Series models, the i7’s interior falls just shy of Rolls-Royce decadence. For those focused more on passengers, the $7,250 Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package for the xDrive60 and M70 is where you want to look. The high-dollar package includes opulent additions like the rear theater screen and reclining rear seats. The 7 Series has more interior options than any other model, and the 2026 BMW i7 is no different. Unlike the gas-powered 7er, Merino leather comes standard, and $5,450 (or more in some cases) gets you Full leather. Trim choices run the gamut from carbon fiber and piano black to open-pore wood. Most creature comforts are standard, too, like heated/ventilated front seats, a panoramic moonroof, and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Notably, the 2026 BMW i7 has a slightly smaller trunk that petrol-powered 7ers. You’ll need to make do with 17.7 cubic feet instead of 19.1; hopefully, you didn’t need the extra two feet. Even if you did, the car’s standard 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats make it easy to haul larger stuff if you really need to. Notably, the Lucid Air (22.1 cubic feet) and Tesla Model S (26 cubic feet) both outdo the BMW’s trunk space.

2026 i7 Technology and Connectivity

BMW includes a standard head-up display and cloud-based navigation for drivers who prefer the car’s native infotainment over their smartphone. iDrive 8.5 serves as the system’s backbone, running paired 12.3-inch digital gauges and a 14.9-inch touchscreen in the center. As with other modern BMW models, the interface supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, responds to voice commands, and connects seamlessly with the MyBMW app.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Predictably, the 2026 BMW i7 comes with a dazzling array of driver assistance features. Blind spot detection, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, park distance control and BMW Assist eCall are all included as standard. Even on the $168,500 i7 M70, partially automated cruise control is a $2,500 option, but well worth it at this price point. Again, irrespective of trim choice, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control are bundled in the $1,750 Premium Package. That should be an even easier box to tick.

2026 BMW i7 Pricing

As it did last year, the 2026 BMW i7 starts at $105,700 before destination and handling fees. The xDrive60 variant escalates pricing to $124,200, and the top dog M70 commands $160,075. Oddly, in this space, there’s now no shortage of solid competition. Rivals include the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, and Mercedes EQS (the latter at least in theory). The list goes on to include the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air. The i7 makes a case for itself by virtue of its solid dynamics, its cabin’s excellent NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) management, distinct design, and high-quality interior.

2026 BMW i7: Our Take

As we said in our review of what the gas 2026 BMW 7 Series offers: big changes are coming. But they aren’t here yet, so if you like what the i7 does and aren’t worried about potentially missing some nice upgrades, there’s no reason not to pull the trigger on one now. Interior ergonomics and exterior design are likely to change meaningfully, so there is something to be said for getting into the “known quantity” 2026 model. Every time I’ve driven the i7, I’ve been fascinated by the cabin’s tomb-like quiet; even among EVs, it’s remarkable. It makes the awesome power delivery even more impressive. You’ll likely feel the same!