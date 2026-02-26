Article Summary An international panel of 98 jurors has chosen Oliver Zipse as the most important person in the automotive industry this year.

The outgoing BMW CEO finished ahead of David Craig (General Motors) and Tisha Johnson (Slate)

Oliver Zipse will step down in May, when Milan Nedeljković will take the reins of the BMW Group.

Before we find out whether the new iX3 is a World Car Award winner, BMW has a reason to celebrate. A jury of 98 journalists from 33 countries named CEO Oliver Zipse World Car Person of the Year. The outgoing Chairman of the Board of Management finished ahead of General Motors’ Staff Product Manager, David Craig, and Slate’s Head of Design, Tisha Johnson.

Oliver Zipse adds another feather to his cap just months before stepping down from the helm of the BMW Group. In mid-May, Milan Nedeljković will take charge of the world’s best-selling luxury automaker. The 62-year-old Zipse has spent his entire professional career at the Munich-based marque and has led the automotive conglomerate since August 2019.

During his tenure, the company has undergone substantial changes, culminating in the relaunch of Neue Klasse as an all-encompassing lineup. It’s not just about next-generation EVs, but also a fresh design language and new in-car technology featuring a fully rethought infotainment system. The 2026 iX3 leads the charge and is one of 40 new cars arriving by late 2027.

If there’s one thing Zipse has made crystal clear over the years, it’s his preference for the “Power of Choice.” The slogan reflects BMW’s desire to offer multiple types of powertrains, allowing customers to pick what suits them best. Whether gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric, there’s something for everyone.

Neue Klasse may put EVs at the forefront, but combustion-engine cars are far from retirement. This year alone, BMW will launch the next-generation 3 Series and X5. Before it happens, the flagship 7 Series is about to undergo a mid-cycle facelift. Other ICE models will follow in rapid succession, including the next X7 in 2027 and a new X6 in 2028.

We’re also holding out hope for another conventionally powered 3 Series Touring. Additionally, there have been reports of a new rugged SUV offering both combustion engines and electric drivetrains. Despite increasingly stringent emissions regulations, even diesel engines still have a lifeline at BMW.

Meanwhile, we’ll be hearing more from the World Car Awards committee. Not only is the iX3 in the running for the overall title, but it’s also competing in the World Electric Vehicle category. As for the M2 CS, it’s among the finalists for World Performance Car. All the winners will be announced on April 1 during the New York Auto Show.