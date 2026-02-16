Electric vehicles now account for 40 percent of Dutch business lease drivers, according to BMW-commissioned research surveying 655 fleet customers and company car drivers in the Netherlands. The study reveals that 400 kilometers has become the baseline range requirement for commercial EV adoption.

Corporate Mandates Drive Electric Shift

Employer policies play a decisive role—more than one-third of lease drivers face company mandates requiring fully electric vehicles. Among drivers without such requirements, lease pricing and driving comfort top decision factors, while environmental considerations influence fewer than ten percent of choices.

When asked about acceptable range for their next electric lease vehicle, nearly all non-mandated respondents set 400 kilometers as minimum, with one-third demanding 500-plus kilometers. The reasoning centers on minimizing charging frequency, maintaining parity with combustion vehicles, and preserving flexibility for business travel and vacations.

Resistance remains significant: 40 percent of respondents wouldn’t select an electric vehicle as their next company car. This group, predominantly driving gasoline, diesel, or plug-in hybrids, cites range constraints and charging frequency as primary concerns. About 15 percent specifically desire drivetrain choice and independence from charging infrastructure.

However, among the 60 percent willing to choose electric, 70 percent already drive EVs—suggesting firsthand experience serves as the most effective conversion tool.

Even More Range From BMW In The Future

BMW has systematically addressed these concerns through technological advancement. The automaker’s electric range has grown from just over 100 kilometers in the 2013 i3 to more than 1,000 kilometers in today’s iX3. The iX3 can add 372 kilometers of range during a 10-minute charging stop.

BMW’s volume models have recently crossed the psychologically significant 500-kilometer threshold, with the 2026 iX1, iX2, and MINI Countryman all surpassing this mark in WLTP testing.

[Source: BMW Netherlands]