The BMW 1M. We’re fans of it here at BMWBLOG — more than one of us has owned one and nearly all of us have driven it and extolled its virtues via firsthand experience. Enthusiasts at large, as it turns out, are also quite big fans of the tiny M that almost never was. The car’s direct and talky steering, eager N54 twin-turbo engine, and excellent balance make it arguably the greatest modern M car. Of course, even if the car drove like crap, it’s exclusivity alone makes it collector cat nip. Only 983 examples made it to North America; 740 were U.S.-spec cars. The latest 1M to appear at auction on Bring a Trailer checks the final box in the car collector holy trinity (rarity, fun to drive, and low miles). It sports an impossibly low 210 miles on the odometer.

Highlighting This Low-Mile BMW 1M

BMW 1Ms with low mileage are uncommon, and with the car’s low production figures that makes them stand out even more. However, it’s not unheard of: a 1M coupe with 176 miles sold in 2024 at Mecum for $123,000. A similarly low-mile car (565 miles/909 km) appeared on Collector Cars in 2022, but that 1M Coupe didn’t sell. Back on the Bring a Trailer side, prices have fluctuated. A 2,500-mile car sold for $116,000 in 2022, but a 1,000-mile car sold for $87,500 in 2025. Notably, the Mecum car was owned by renowned collector Michael Fux. But the 210-mile car up for auction today has a solid value bump in its history, too. It’s being sold by none other than Enthusiast Auto Group (EAG), the Cincinnati-based BMW specialists renowned for selling old BMWs as close to “new” condition as possible, thanks to a thorough (and not inexpensive) rejuvenation and renewal process.

While we aren’t using pictures of the actual car, you can rest assured that the 210-mile BMW 1M is as immaculate as the mileage suggests. EAG claims the car’s factory fresh Alpine White paint sports a paint protection film on the rocker panels, underside of the front bumper, and behind the rear wheels. Particularly the rockers and behind-wheel area are extremely prone to rock chips, so that’s sure to be of comfort to the next owner if they actually plan on driving this thing. EAG further says the car’s gone through the typical rejuvenation and inspection process.

This 1M Might Smash Records

While the Fux car did have lower mileage, this car could easily sell for more. EAG ownership typically adds something to the final number. Likely the bigger deciding factor will be color; Valencia Orange cars are commonly touted as being the most valuable. However, the highest results on Bring a Trailer have come from black and white cars! Bidding has already eclipsed $80,000 as of this writing. We think the car has a long way to go. But since it’s being offered without a reserve, it’ll sell no matter what the final bid is.

Regardless of where the numbers end up, the 1M remains one of the finest driving cars this side of 2010. With such low miles and 1M values only going up as time goes on, it’s fair to assume this car won’t really see much drive time. Which is admittedly a shame; that said, the world can stand a handful of “new” examples. Want a shot at the car yourself? You can check out the 210-mile BMW 1M on Bring A Trailer for yourself. The auction ends next Thursday (in the U.S.).