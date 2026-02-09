Not long to go until the new BMW i3 breaks cover. With series production starting in the second half of the year, we can realistically expect to see the NA0 either late this spring or early summer. Pre-series production at the Munich plant kicked off last week, so the wait is nearly over. Until then, a new rendering attempts to decipher how the Neue Klasse styling translates to a sedan.

This may very well be the best interpretation to date of the i3 sedan ahead of its reveal. It takes cues from the official images shared days ago by BMW from the historic German plant, where the electric sedan is already rolling off the assembly line. Dare we say it looks even better than the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept that effectively previewed the upcoming zero-emissions sedan.

While still a speculative design exercise from a third party, it likely paints an accurate picture of what to expect. Looks are, of course, subjective, but yours truly believes the Neue Klasse styling bodes well for sedans. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the fictional i3 features an M Sport Package and a new wheel design teased last week.

Even if you’re not into EVs, the fact that BMW is doubling down on sedans deserves high marks. The i3 is likely to be the most fun-to-drive electric model from Munich. That should be especially true for the M3 ZA0, though that’s not coming until 2027. Those who have sat inside the i4 M50 know it’s a hoot to drive, despite being a compromised car. After all, it does share its platform with the combustion-engine 4 Series. With the i3 engineered as a dedicated EV, there shouldn’t be any limitations preventing it from fully exploiting what electric cars have to offer.

The i3’s design is also relevant for buyers who would rather stick with the 3 Series. Spy shots have shown that the next gas-fueled sports sedan will be cut from the same stylistic cloth. That’s even though the G50 will continue to ride on the venerable CLAR platform. We’re just as eager to see the ICE-powered 3er, but the eighth-generation model isn’t due until later in the year, after the i3.

The rendering also offers a glimpse of what the next-generation, ICE-powered M3 could look like when it arrives a couple of years from now. It’s easy to imagine this sedan with bulging fenders, a quad exhaust, and slightly more aggressive bumpers. The G84 is reportedly launching in 2028, marking yet another commitment to sedans in defiance of the ongoing SUV craze. We’re here for it.

Renderings: Kolesa.ru