There’s no escape from car paparazzi. Whether it’s at the Nürburgring or in snowy Sweden, there’s almost always someone with a camera pointed at a prototype. A new spy video shows a BMW convoy of current and future models testing on the roads of Spain. We’ll skip the uncamouflaged cars and focus on the ones still wearing disguise.

By far the most intriguing of the bunch is the electric M3. Codenamed “ZA0,” this battery-powered sports sedan already carries its full production body. It’s still missing the final taillights, but everything else appears production-ready. The flared fenders, massive brakes, and lowered ride height clearly set it apart from the regular i3 (“NA0”). Other telltale signs include the wide tires: 295/35 ZR20 at the rear.

The zero-emission M3 wasn’t the only electric M prototype in the pack. BMW also brought along the X3 M (“ZA5”), wrapped in heavier camouflage to throw off the untrained eye. The two performance EVs are expected to share much of their hardware, although the crossover will likely feature standard xDrive, while the sedan is reportedly launching with rear-wheel drive.

For those not yet ready to say goodbye to combustion engines, BMW was also spotted testing the next-generation 3 Series. The “G50” appears in the footage as three different prototypes: regular gasoline and diesel models, as well as a spicy M Performance version. The latter, allegedly renamed M350, is easily identifiable thanks to its quad exhaust tips and more aggressive sound.

Although all these cars were filmed together, only the 3 Series is scheduled to debut next year, complete with the M350 variant. As for the other prototypes, the electric M3 isn’t expected until 2027, with the X3 M to arrive later that same year.

As you may have noticed, BMW’s upcoming electric M models will skip the “i” prefix. Still, the company will surely find a way to distinguish the already confirmed inline-six M3 (“G84”) from its electric sibling.

Video: NCars / YouTube